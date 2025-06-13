Julie Derron hoping to make memories in Canadian triathlon event

Julie Derron winning the San Francisco T100 | That Cameraman - Darren Wheeler

Derron spent a few months of her childhood as an exchange student in nearby Whistler, and the Swiss athlete delighted in the chance to return to some favourite spots with her family.

By James Reid

Julie Derron is hoping to make more good memories in Canada when she takes on the latest T100 Triathlon World Series race in Vancouver.

Her attentions now turn to this weekend’s race, where she is hoping to build on her victory in San Francisco two weeks ago.“It feels like a really quick turnaround after San Francisco, but I have had a good couple weeks since then and I am excited to race in Vancouver,” she said.

“It is a new race for everyone so it’s going to be fun.

“It’s actually quite nice to get some time between races in a different place, otherwise we leave really quickly to go back to our training bases. This time we were able to experience something different.

“It has been 12 years since I was in Whistler, and I didn’t go back in between. It was nice to see the high school I went to and check out some places I spent a lot of time in.

“It was nice to spend some family time there together. It reminded me how beautiful Whistler really is.

“I feel quite at home here in Canada so I think that will lead to a good race at the weekend.”

Derron’s victory in San Francisco was the perfect response for the Swiss triathlete following a disappointing 12th-place finish in Singapore.

Success in California lifted Derron to second in the overall standings behind Kate Waugh as she targets a strong finish in the series final in Qatar in December, but the 28-year-old knows there is still a long way to go until then.

“It is always good to have a good race, it gave me confidence that what we have been working on this winter has worked and I am in good shape,” she added.

“Each race is a new race with new competitors, so you have to look at each race individually, but I am really happy with my race in San Francisco and I am just trying to repeat what I did there.

“The start of the T100 series in Singapore wasn’t as I had hoped for so I went back and worked really hard for a couple of more month; a good race in San Francisco was reassuring.

“It’s a long season so I am just trying to take it step by step, it is nice to have a good race on the tally.”

