Junior tennis ace delighted to lift national title at Wimbledon

Brown-Devall, 13, who attends Brentwood School and lives in Chelmsford, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, which is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.

Chelmsford's Mayr Brown-Devall lifted silverware on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon last week in what was an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Brown-Devall, who described Ben Shelton as his tennis icon, soared to victory in the boys' U14 singles event to clinch the crown at one of the world's most iconic sporting venues.

He said: "It's so good I just couldn't believe it when I won.

"It's very emotional because I wasn't expecting it when I can here at the start of the week. I didn't know anyone and didn't know what to expect.

"When I won my first match, I was really proud because I typically haven't played that well on grass before.

"To have my family here watching is really nice and this has only just inspired me to become professional one day and play on centre court."

This year’s tournament delivered over 10,000 playing opportunities with thousands of singles and doubles players taking part at 800 venues, leading to county and area finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on the All England Club’s Aorangi Courts from 3 – 9 August 2025, with Brown-Devall representing Writtle Tennis Club.

The competition aims to broaden playing opportunities and to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play tennis and follow in the footsteps of their tennis heroes by competing for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

In addition to 14 and under singles, 18 and under doubles and adult doubles draws, the categories include wheelchair (adult and juniors), learning disability and visually impaired competitions. The national finals will also see the return of popular para-standing and deaf tennis exhibition matches held during the week.

World No.1 wheelchair doubles partners and Vodafone ambassadors Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were in attendance to cheer on the youngsters at SW19 and offer his experience and advice.

“We would have loved to have had something like this when we were younger and playing’” said Hewett.

“Play your Way to Wimbledon is a massive event for someone to pick up a racket for the first time or start playing again if they haven’t for a while.

“It’s about being active at grassroots level, making friends and new tennis partners and that is the beauty of events like this.”

Reid added: “We want tennis to be available and accessible to everybody and get as many people as possible enjoying the sport.

“This event encapsulates that perfectly and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition. It is delivered by Vodafone, in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, forming part of Vodafone’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots tennis in the UK and making the sport more accessible for players of all ages and abilities.