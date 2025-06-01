Kate Waugh proves she's no one-hit-wonder after third place finish

Kate Waugh | Credit: That Cameraman

The 26-year-old from Gateshead won the opening event of the season in Singapore back in April and had a target on her back coming into the second race on the west coast.

Kate Waugh has proved that she is no one-hit-wonder after a third place finish in the T100 San Francisco.

And Waugh silenced any concerns as to whether she would be able to back up her performance by shaking off her struggling bike legs and putting down a dominant run to soar into third.

Switzerland's Julie Derron claimed the victory, with reigning T100 Series champion Taylor Knibb in second.

"I was joking that I didn’t want to be the one hit wonder so I'm really happy to back it up with another podium," said Waugh.

"I've been determined this year to be a more consistent athlete and I think that has been reflected in my races.

'Given that I didn't feel my best today, I'm even prouder. In Singapore I felt really good all day so it was easier to get a good result whereas today I pushed through that negative point."

One of the first athletes out of the choppy bay waters in San Francisco, Waugh was surprised to get onto the bike and feel off her axis.

Falling back in the field, the Brit admitted that she had to dig deep and brush off the negative comments in her head to keep focussed in time for the run.

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster of a day, I felt like I had a really good swim start and got into rhythm and good place," she said.

"But then I really struggled the first part of the bike and ended up in no man's land a bit so I was having to really motivate myself and keep minimise the gap to the front.

"I was really struggling out there and sightly worried coming onto the run as to how I would feel but luckily my run legs turned up and I put myself to work to get onto the podium so I'm really proud to do that."

With two podiums in two races, Waugh holds her spot at the top of the series rankings after San Francisco.

The next event takes place in Vancouver in just two weeks time, with the Brit not yet sure whether she will be taking to the start line to extend her lead in the standings.

But with two strong races under her belt so early in the season, Waugh is excited to see how far she can go as she looks to improve the little things.

"I never expected to be in this position so I'm really excited to build going forwards," she added.

"I want to be consistent and I have loads of things to improve on but that's getting me good results."

