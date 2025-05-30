Kate Waugh refusing to get ahead of herself after winning start to T100

Kate Waugh won the T100 World Tour opener in Singapore | PTO

Waugh produced a record-breaking display in the 2025 opener in Singapore as she claimed the biggest victory in the history of the event, winning by six minutes and 41 seconds to cap off a scintillating debut.

Kate Waugh is refusing to get ahead of herself as she bids to build on a victorious start to her T100 Triathlon season.

The next leg of the Olympian's journey will see Waugh take to San Francisco at the iconic Escape from Alcatraz route on Saturday.

But while she travels to Northern California leading the chasing pack, Waugh is taking each race as it comes.

"Being top of the standings after my first T100 race after my longest race ever is a really cool position to be in," said Waugh.

"This weekend in San Francisco will bring about a very different race dynamic but I’ve put in some good work over the last few weeks so hopefully I can try again.

"I’m still very much learning about T100 racing so I’m excited for it.

"Deep down, I want to win every race. I’m a very competitive person and I wouldn’t enter these races if I didn’t think I could be competitive.

I’d be lying if I said It wasn’t in it to win it but I also don’t like to put the outcome at the forefront of my process.

"I’m focused on having the best race possible across the board."

The T100 Triathlon World Tour routinely attracts the best triathletes within the sport and Waugh is relishing the opportunity to test her mettle against such a high calibre of opposition.

That list includes American Taylor Knibb, the three-time Women's Ironman 70.3 World Champion, two-time Olympic silver medallist and reigning T100 Triathlon World Tour women's champion, who will be out to earn glory on home soil this weekend.

Waugh added: "You can never underestimate Taylor Knibb. She’s an incredible athlete. I’ve raced her for a long time and you can’t underestimate how strong she is.

"She’s going to do what she does best and make it as a hard race as possible from the start.

"She’s the champion for a reason, an incredible athlete and I have the utmost respect for her.

"I’d love to battle against her but I’m still learning over this distance so I’m not putting huge expectations on this.

"I just want to focus on my own race goals and the process of the race. That seemed to work in Singapore and hopefully I can do the same again."

