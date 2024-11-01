Katherine Coke hails celebrated pickleball icon at 2024 Skechers English Nationals

Paul Currie

Katherine Coke pays tribute to beloved pickleball figure Keith Thom

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sedbergh's Katherine Coke played at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals for the person who got her into the sport.

Keith Thom was a celebrated figure on the pickleball circuit, instrumental in the growth of the game across all levels before he passed away a few weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been introduced to the sport concurrently with Thom, Coke hailed the Scot for his impact in promoting pickleball as an inclusive, accessible sport for all.

"He was the one who inspired me to get into wheelchair sport," the 46-year-old – who has multiple sclerosis – said: I hadn’t played any wheelchair sport but I saw a demonstration of him and Terry Smith playing wheelchair tennis when my son was at a tennis tournament.

"I was there as a parent and went and had a chat with them both. Keith introduced me to wheelchair tennis and we were then introduced to wheelchair pickleball at the same time.

"He will be missed very much by a lot of people here. We’re hoping to set up a competition or tournament in his memory. He came from the world of wheelchair tennis so he had quite a wide following and knew a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He encouraged people that he knew playing wheelchair tennis to try wheelchair pickleball and he became an ambassador for Pickleball Scotland and that’s what he was doing for the past six months to a year."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the 2024 Skechers English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wheelchair doubles took place on the opening day, with Coke experiencing a mixed day of results.

She said: "I’ve not won enough matches but it’s been very sociable, lots of fun. I came to this event last year and I feel I’ve improved myself and it’s just as much fun as it always is.

"It’s competitive but with the right amount of fun, laughter and sociability. I like being competitive. I’m a sporty competitive person. It’s inclusive. I can play with my husband, my able-bodied friends, my children.

"You can play inside or outside and it’s equal and accessible for all. More and more people are playing because there are different levels for everybody. You can play if you’ve just started or if you’re at a higher level, or if you’re in a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve played for a couple of years and there’s a couple of guys here that’ve played for months but we’re equal."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org