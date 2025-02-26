Katie Boulter determined to defend Lexus Nottingham Open title
Katie Boulter insists she is determined to defend her Lexus Nottingham Open title for a third consecutive year as the countdown to the grass court season gets underway.
The British No.1 and back-to-back champion will spearhead the British challenge at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre from 14-22 June, where she has won two of her three WTA Tour titles.
Boulter counts Nottingham as one of her favourite venues and she admitted she is relishing the prospect of writing her name in the record books as the first player to win the Lexus Nottingham Open three years in a row.
"To win your home tournament, at a venue where you used to train as a kid, is something I can’t even begin to describe," Boulter said.
"Last year was so incredible – to lift my second title in Nottingham, in front of my friends, family and the British crowd is a memory that I will cherish forever.
"The LTA’s Lexus Nottingham Open is one of my favourite events of the year and I always love coming back. I’ve become too attached to this trophy now and I am ready to give it all out there to keep it.
"Nottingham has a strong history of British champions, and I want to become the first player to win this title three years in a row."
The Lexus Nottingham Open is a WTA 250 event - one of three tour-level women's tournaments this summer - as well as an ATP Challenger 125 men's competition.
This year's edition of the showpiece will celebrate a decade of tour-level tennis in Nottingham and its history of incredible champions such as former World No.1s Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.
Joining Boulter on the entry lists are Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz and tickets are now available for purchase.
Centre Court tickets start from just £13, grounds admission tickets start from £12 for adults and kids go free, and can all be purchased on the the LTA’s website.
Lexus Nottingham Open Tournament Director, Amy Hitchinson said: “We are excited to announce that tickets are now available for the Lexus Nottingham Open.
“It promises to be another great year of tennis, with the reigning champion and local star, Katie Boulter, already set to return. It is a great opportunity for the Nottingham locals to come down and watch international players compete on their doorstep.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.