Katie Boulter determined to defend Lexus Nottingham Open title

Katie Boulter | Getty Images for LTA

Katie Boulter will spearhead the British challenge at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre from 14-22 June

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Boulter insists she is determined to defend her Lexus Nottingham Open title for a third consecutive year as the countdown to the grass court season gets underway.

The British No.1 and back-to-back champion will spearhead the British challenge at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre from 14-22 June, where she has won two of her three WTA Tour titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boulter counts Nottingham as one of her favourite venues and she admitted she is relishing the prospect of writing her name in the record books as the first player to win the Lexus Nottingham Open three years in a row.

"To win your home tournament, at a venue where you used to train as a kid, is something I can’t even begin to describe," Boulter said.

"Last year was so incredible – to lift my second title in Nottingham, in front of my friends, family and the British crowd is a memory that I will cherish forever.

"The LTA’s Lexus Nottingham Open is one of my favourite events of the year and I always love coming back. I’ve become too attached to this trophy now and I am ready to give it all out there to keep it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nottingham has a strong history of British champions, and I want to become the first player to win this title three years in a row."

The Lexus Nottingham Open is a WTA 250 event - one of three tour-level women's tournaments this summer - as well as an ATP Challenger 125 men's competition.

This year's edition of the showpiece will celebrate a decade of tour-level tennis in Nottingham and its history of incredible champions such as former World No.1s Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

Joining Boulter on the entry lists are Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz and tickets are now available for purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Court tickets start from just £13, grounds admission tickets start from £12 for adults and kids go free, and can all be purchased on the the LTA’s website.

Lexus Nottingham Open Tournament Director, Amy Hitchinson said: “We are excited to announce that tickets are now available for the Lexus Nottingham Open.

“It promises to be another great year of tennis, with the reigning champion and local star, Katie Boulter, already set to return. It is a great opportunity for the Nottingham locals to come down and watch international players compete on their doorstep.”