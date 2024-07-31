Katie Boulter having time of her life at Olympic Games

Katie Boulter lost her first women's singles match | David Pearce/Team GB

Katie Boulter is having the time of her life at Paris 2024 Olympics

Katie Boulter admits she's having the time of her life at the Paris Olympics.

Boulter and Heather Watson took down sixth seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani to advance to the women's double quarter-finals.

The British pair obviously wanted to escape the sweltering temperatures in the French capital, taking just 85 minutes to progress at Roland Garros.

But it won't get any easier as Italian third seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, the Wimbledon singles finalist, lie ahead in the last eight.

"I love when people bring the atmosphere. I felt like we rose to the occasion and played some really good tennis," said Boulter, whose all-court game kept the pressure on the Brazilians throughout.

"These girls aren't easy to beat, especially with the crowd behind them and the GB crowd did a great job of trying to counteract that but it was so awesome and so fun to play.

"I've realised if I'm having fun it shows in my tennis.

"Heather and I smiled the whole way through, we're playing the Olympics, you have to pinch yourself."

Watson is playing at her fourth Olympics and is also enjoying the positivity of her partnership with Boulter.

And a quarter-final means Watson equalises her best Olympic effort, when she reached the last eight with Andy Murray in Rio.

And she claims the feel-good story around Murray, in his last tournament, and Dan Evans in the men's doubles is rubbing off on the entire team.

"The whole team environment this week has been amazing," she said.

"The drama and the way Andy and Dan are coming through is like a movie, we'll be out there watching them.

"Playing the Olympics gives you goosebumps and we were able to bring our best tennis too."