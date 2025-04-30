Katie Boulter named Female Player of the Year at LTA Awards

The LTA

The British number one was honoured at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Boulter was named Female Player of the Year at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, after claiming her first ever WTA 500 title in San Diego. The British number one was honoured at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Boulter came back from a set down to defeat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the final in San Diego to clinch the biggest accolade of her career so far. The Leicestershire-native took that battling form back to the East Midlands where she defended her Rothesay Open Nottingham title, once again going a set down before fighting back to beat Karolina Pliskova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While she had to see over British competition in the form of Emma Raducanu in the semi-final, she was in great form alongside her compatriots in the Lexus GB Billie Jean King Cup. Her victories over Laura Siegemund and Leylah Fernandez helped Britain to a second semi-final in three years.

"I’m incredibly happy with all that I achieved during 2024. It’s been an exciting year – on and off the court,” reflected Boulter. “Ending the year as the British No. 1, playing in the Billie Jean Cup and at an Olympics, for the first time, made it a season to remember forever!

“Winning the San Diego Open and also successfully defending my title in front of the cheering home fans in Nottingham are also incredible memories for me. The support makes all the difference. I’m keen to strive for much more.” The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain. First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game. The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were graced by the presence of tennis royalty as Sue Barker was on hand to present some of the accolades. “Katie Boulter has played at such a high level. Winning tournaments, beating top players, and competing at the highest level,” she said.

“It’s such a vibrant British tennis scene at the moment and I can’t wait to see it all blossom. You don’t get long at it. There is quite a small window to play at the very, very top of the game so it’s important that they take their opportunities. But you’ve still got to enjoy it. I look back on my career as the best fun I ever had and I hope that all those players when they look back on it think, ‘Wow, I’ve had a great time.’”

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA