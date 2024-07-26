Keely Hodgkinson pushing back the pressure ahead of pursuit for gold at Paris 2024

On course: Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain celebrates winning the women's 800m final during the London Diamond League meet last week. Can she now go to Paris and win Olympic gold?

Keely Hodgkinson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill by being the poster girl of the Games

Keely Hodgkinson wouldn’t be human if she didn’t feel the weight of an entire nation pressing down on her.

The down-to-earth 22-year-old is the resounding favourite for 800m gold with bookmakers rating her chances of victory as high as 75%, the strongest among all Team GB athletes.



Having been anointed the poster girl of these Games in the Jessica Ennis-Hill mould, how Hodgkinson deals with the seven days before her campaign begins on Friday could be as important as what follows.

“I'm not going to say that it [pressure] doesn't go through my head, but I just try to forget about it,” said Hodgkinson.

“I haven't really thought about it to be honest but it's quite a privilege to be following in Jess’ footsteps.

“If anyone sees me as a poster girl like she was, then that's quite a big achievement so I'm privileged to be in this position and hopefully I can go on and do what she did and bring home the gold.”

Hodgkinson burst to silver on debut in Tokyo unburdened by expectation, correcting Piers Morgan for misspelling her name with characteristic chutzpah.

This time even her team-mates in the 800m, 17-year-old Phoebe Gill and Tokyo fourth-place Jemma Reekie, can’t help but reflect on how gold is being hung around Hodgkinson’s neck.

“I’m sure Keely will be feeling a bit of heat going into the Games,” said Gill, “but she’s such a mature athlete. I know she’ll be able to deal with it.

“She’s such a lovely person - she spoke to me after the Trials, and I was trying not to fangirl because I’ve been looking up to her for so long.”

Reekie remonstrated: “It’s not fair to put every bit of pressure on her. Just let her do her thing. We’ll all be rooting for her.”

It’s not like Hodgkinson’s run-in to Paris has been blemish free. She twisted an ankle on a training camp in late 2023 and caused damage to her knee and hamstring.

The Wiganer missed nine weeks of training in the new year and was left sweating on her fitness. For a true competitor, missing the indoor season and being restricted solely to gym work was torture.

“A lot of this year has been about perseverance for me, it's not really gone smoothly when I think about it,” said Hodgkinson, who staved off illness to win gold at June’s European Championships.

“I've actually had a lot of challenges personally both on the track and off the track so to see it come together these last 10 days has been really satisfying. I've just worked hard and kept my head down.

“Even when I was out there injured and wasn't running for a while, it just felt like one thing after the other but in those times you just have to be consistent and keep going and that's how I've got where we are today.

“I think missing the indoors was a blessing in disguise and allowed me to really put together some solid back-to-back weeks and you're seeing those weeks now.”

Hodgkinson has found phenomenal form and her stunning world-leading 1:54.61 at the London Athletics Meet has led to hope that she could rattle Jarmila Kratochvílová’s dubious world record.

A run of silver medals at Olympics and World Championships could be one of Hodgkinson’s biggest weapons in Paris: she is running with the hunger of an athlete with plenty still to prove.

“I think you can see it in my performances,” she said. “I stepped out in Eugene (Diamond League) and was really determined to get the win there and thought it was a good opportunity to see where we were at, and it went really well.

“Going into London I just wanted to give it my all and to knock over half a second (0.7) off my national record from last year at the end of the season is so great. And the way I ran it as well, for me, leading it the whole way, I think there could be more in there it just depends how it goes. It shows how much work I've put in and how much I really want it.”

Hodgkinson is the face of Team GB but far from the only gold medal prospect at Stade de France and that is something she wants the British public to know.

“I think we have some of the most talented and mentally driven athletes that we've seen in a long time,” she said. “There are so many medals hopes and finalists and at a championship anything can happen, don't just focus on the medallists, some of the people ranked lower down could really surprise you.

“That's the beauty of athletics, it's all about whether you perform on the day. There are lots of exciting things coming in British athletics and I think this will be one of our best champs.”