Keith Walwyn Walk: Housebuilder and football club honour tragic player

Liz Walwyn with David Skaith, Mayor for York & North Yorkshire and representatives from Persimmon and York City FC.

New street signs honouring a former York City footballer have been unveiled by members of his family alongside the elected Mayor for York & North Yorkshire.

Liz Walwyn, widow of Keith Walwyn, was invited by housebuilder Persimmon to formally unveil the signs for ‘Keith Walwyn Walk’ on the site of York City’s former Bootham Crescent ground.

Three streets and four apartment buildings on the new housing development are being named after former York City heroes as chosen by York City fans.

Walwyn was a key member of York City’s record-breaking 1983-84 division 4 title winning side, scoring 25 goals in a season when York became the first team to reach 100 points in a season.

Walwyn sadly died in 2003 at the age of just 47.

The elected Mayor for York & North Yorkshire David Skaith joined representatives from Persimmon and the football club for the unveiling.

Liz Walwyn said: "It means everything to see the sign in place. It's just fantastic and a real honour. I'd like to thank Persimmon Homes for everything they have done at Bootham Crescent."

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to have Liz Walwyn formally unveil the signs for Keith Walwyn Walk in the company of the new Mayor for York and North Yorkshire.

“Keith remains much-loved by York City supporters and so it’s great to be able to honour his memory in a fitting way at Bootham Crescent.”