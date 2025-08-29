Kennedy backs Scotland to pull off shock victory in Women's Rugby World Cup

Martin Shields

Scotland took a huge step to reaching the knockout stages with a 38-8 win over Wales in their opening match, and could be on a collision course with hosts and favourites England in the last eight.

If Bryan Easson’s side finish second in their pool and England top theirs, Scotland will meet the Auld Enemy in Bristol on Saturday 14 September. England’s Red Roses are unbeaten since the last World Cup final three years ago, but Kennedy, who earned 115 caps for her country, believes the current side have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with their neighbours across the border.

“It could definitely be England but this team, on its day, is capable,” said Kennedy, speaking at Bishopton RFC – a club in Renfrewshire that has benefitted from National Lottery funding throughout its girls’ and women’s programme. The support has been invested in its coaching team, aligned with Scottish Rugby’s women and girl’s strategy, led by two females that head up the men and women’s side of the club.

“This is World Cup rugby, knockout rugby, so absolutely anything can happen. It has been coming and it has been building for Scotland. It doesn’t just happen in one tournament; it’s the lead up to everything that they’ve had in the Six Nations and all the pre-season games they had in the lead up to the World Cup. You are seeing all that hard work coming to light now.”

The opening victory against Wales was in stark contrast to Scotland’s showing at the 2021 World Cup, which ended in three defeats including an agonising loss to Wales. With Easson’s charges now in pole position to progress from the pool, Kennedy believes it is important that Scotland kick on and seize the momentum generated by the tournament, which is attracting record attendances.

“This is the time that it has to be pushed on, where’s the legacy?” she added. “That’s the question we need to be asking ourselves. We’re on the world stage, so it’s now about how we can really push on and stay there. The audiences that are coming, the fan base is just huge.

“You look at some of the numbers, the opening game was 42,000, the final is sold out with 82,000 and we’re up to 400,000 tickets sold overall and it’s growing. I think it’s fantastic. It’s going from strength to strength and as an ex-player to still be part of that and see the growth of the game, it just warms my heart.”

Kennedy’s confidence has been buoyed by Scotland’s performance against Wales, which saw young star Fran McGhie star with a hat-trick on the wing. McGhie, 22, is part of a fresh crop of talent coming to the fore that also includes centre Emma Orr, 22, and six players aged 21 or under.

And Kennedy, who was named World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in 2004, believes that investment at grassroots level has been central to the development of an exciting new crop of talent. “It’s massively important because if you can see if, you can be it,” she said. “When I was young, there were no role models apart from men.

“You can actually see now that there’s women rugby players out there on the world stage, like Fran McGhie, who these girls can aspire to be. The first thing is awareness, that the rugby clubs are here and girls can play rugby. That’s where it starts.

“It’s great to be out there and seeing it in the international arena, but grassroots is where it is at because that’s where everyone started as international rugby players or club players. You’ve got to start somewhere and that’s where the investment has to be.

“That’s why accessibility and allowing these girls to play is so important. Without that investment in grassroots, we might not have had an Emma Orr or a Fran McGhie. There will be more to come with the investment we are getting from The National Lottery.”

The National Lottery has invested over £6 billion into grassroots women’s sport over the last 30 years, with £750,000 going to Scottish Rugby each year investing in community clubs across the country and building a women’s and girls’ rugby pathway which has grown participation, created opportunities and supported the next generation of Scottish talent. It is vital investment that Kennedy believes has transformed the women’s and girls’ game in Scotland.

“The funding of grassroots rugby is where it all starts, so it is absolutely crucial that The National Lottery are putting this investment into grassroots rugby,” she added. “Whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, it just makes a massive difference.”

