Kerr has world at feet after being named Women's Cricketer of the Year

Amelia Kerr has the world at her feet and she’s keen to keep them firmly on the ground.

The 24-year-old was named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year on Tuesday to cap a glorious 12 months that saw New Zealand win their first T20 World Cup title in October.

The leg-spinning all-rounder was named Player of the Tournament in the UAE thanks to 15 wickets and 135 runs, and her match-winning performances saw her beat South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu to win the end-of-year prize.

In doing so, Kerr has become the first Kiwi, either male or female, to claim an ICC Cricketer of the Year award but – in an ominous message to her rivals – she insists she is yet to reach her full potential with either bat or ball.

With the 50-over World Cup to come in spin-friendly India later this year, Kerr – who took 3-24 in the T20 final against South Africa - is refusing to become complacent and is working to develop more weapons to add to her already stacked arsenal, as the White Ferns plot their bid to add to their trophy cabinet.

“There is a lot to celebrate and I just want to be the best version I can be both on and off the field as well,” she said.

“If I was 24 and saying I am the best I can be, that would be pretty sad. I don’t think any player would say they are the complete product and that is why we keep playing the game, we want to get better.

“In the men’s game, a 24-year-old is not at their peak and it’s the same in the women’s.

“With my bowling, I want to be more accurate and develop a slider. I also want to have more confidence to mix up my pace as well. For batting, it is power. My power is something I want to improve on so I can find more boundaries.

“So much is about the top two inches and being mentally fresh to get in the zone and give yourself the best chance to compete.”

The White Ferns’ success was remarkable, given they had lost 10 matches in a row heading into the World Cup, but Kerr was one of several players that found their form when it mattered most.

The next challenge is to ensure it was not a one-off but, with legends Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine nearing the end of their careers, a changing of the guard is coming, with the likes of Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze spearheading the next generation.

Devine announced she is taking an indefinite break from cricket and, while Kerr is cautious to throw her name into the ring to replace her as T20 captain, she is desperate to lead from the front as the team prepares for a transition.

“I think it is a really nice position to be in,” she added.

“I have a great relationship with the older girls in the team because I have been through different experiences with them.

“For the young ones coming through, I debuted at such a young age and I am closer in age to them so I can relate to them.

“Everyone’s story is different but I feel I am in a position to connect and relate to both spectrums.”

Kerr’s journey to the top has not always been smooth and in 2021 she took a seven-month break from cricket after being sent home from a White Ferns training camp with depression and anxiety.

She believes her evolution into one of the best players in the world is further testament to creating a safe space for discussing mental health and is keen to champion the conversation by sharing her experience.

“It is so important to look after yourself, and not just athletes but all people in life. You never know what someone is going through, so is it important to be patient and be kind,” she added.

“I got myself into the position I am now and I am passionate about sharing my story if it helps others speak up and tell someone close to them.

“When you hold it in all yourself, it is heavy and hard and speaking is scary, it is the hardest thing to do but it is important to know – especially for athletes – that we are humans first.”

Some human. Some cricketer.

