Kids Take Over Lord's To Break Record For World's Largest Cricket Lesson
The event, held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Chance to Shine cricket charity, broke the previous record of 645, set in Birmingham in 2022. Children from 35 schools from across the country came to the home of cricket to take part.
A statement from the charity reads: “What a moment! We've just broken the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest cricket lesson ever!
“It was an absolute delight to welcome over 30 schools from across the country down to the home of cricket as part of our 20th birthday celebrations - thank you to everyone who took on the challenge!”
The lesson was led by Chance to Shine’s Ian Gregory, who expertly led the session on the big screen.
Chance to Shine helps get cricket into state schools, particularly in disadvantaged areas.
“We're determined to inspire as many young people as possible through the power of cricket. It's days like today which really showcase our spirit and makes all the hard work worth it,” charity staff added.