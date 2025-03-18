Kim and Seo surge to men’s doubles title to round out YONEX All England 2025

Seo and Kim follow Jung Jae Sung and Lee Yong Dae as Koreans to win the men's doubles title | Yohan Nonotte/Badmintonphoto

Indonesia had won the past three men’s doubles titles at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy in Birmingham

Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea ended Indonesia’s grip on the YONEX All England men’s doubles title with a 21-19 21-19 triumph over Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana.

Indonesia had won the previous three titles, with Maulana triumphing in 2022, but were outclassed by Kim and Seo. The Korean pair flew out of the gates and never really looked back on the way to their maiden All England title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the last final of the day barely begun, Kim and Seo surged into a huge lead. They showed no signs of the expected first-time finalists nerves to race to 13-2 ahead. But with the experience of former champion Bagas Maulana on the Indonesians’ side, they did build into the game.

Maulana and Carnando heaped on the pressure as they cut the deficit to only two with Kim and Seo two points away from taking the opening game. The pressure kept coming as Kim and Seo failed to take the first two game points of the final before they refocussed to close it out.

The second game was much closer as Carnando and Maulana took the lead in a game for the first time. However, they soon found themselves trailing again, but this time they were only ever four points behind at most this time.

From there, runs of points were traded as four straight points pulled the world number 18s level, only for Kim and Seo to move two points ahead again. Carnando and Maulana were throwing everything at their opponents, who did not know when they were beaten as Kim returned two shots while lying on his back on the floor, before Carnando and Maulana eventually saw the pair off.

The Indonesian resistance could only last so long before Kim and Seo took the title at the first time of asking.