Kirk defies the odds to clinch gold at pickleball national championships

Kirk was part of an incredible comeback at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton

By Mohamed Hamza in Bolton

Nottingham's Rachel Kirk defied the odds to clinch gold at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Partnered with Ato Stephens, Kirk gold medalled at the pickleball national championships in what was a final for the ages at the University of Bolton Arena.

Having lost the first game to Fiona Edwards and Rob Salmon 11-3, before rallying to win the next two sets 11-9 and 11-1 including coming from 9-1 down in the second set for a remarkable comeback win.

“I can't believe we actually won it,” she said. “In the first game we were in, we didn't play very well and we didn't play very well in the second one but we were so determined and started to think about our strategy.

“We kept focusing on one point at a time and that's how we did it. I'm 56 and my partner's 49 so we had to play in the 35+ so I was playing in a much younger category so I'm really pleased.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

She added: “It's just such an exciting sport and just all the friendships I've made. It's so friendly and it's amazing.

“The level's just getting higher and higher and the players in England are going to become immense. The standard's just going up.

“It's accessible to all ages, all demographics, all skill sets and anybody can play in a tournament.

“It's for everybody.”

