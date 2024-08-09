KJT hails 'best day in a long time' ahead of tilt at Olympic gold

Chloe Knott/Team GB

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is well-placed for an Olympic medal at Paris 2024

Katarina Johnson-Thompson hailed her ‘best day in a long time’ after surging to the women’s heptathlon summit in pursuit of her maiden Olympic medal.

The 31-year-old added more than 50cm to her shot put lifetime best and recorded her best high jump performance since 2019 to hold the overnight lead ahead of reigning champion Nafi Thiam.

The pair are separated by just 48 points heading into today’s conclusion, with long jump and javelin taking place this morning before the 800m rounds things off from 7.15pm.

“It was a really good day, the best I’ve had in a long time,” she said.

“There were a couple of really good signs in a couple of events, so I’m really pleased with what I’ve put together.

“It’s one of the best places I’ve been in coming into an Olympics. I’ve been in better places coming into World Championships before but this Olympics seems like a combination of everything I’ve learned. I’m just trying to put that into my performance.”

Johnson-Thompson withdrew midway through the heptathlon competition in Tokyo due to injury and the build-up to her fourth Olympics has been dominated by speculation around her fitness.

She pulled out the European Championships in June after three events but showed no signs of any ill effects from the outset at the Stade de France.

The Liverpudlian began with a season’s best 13.40s in the 100m hurdles before clearing 1.92m at the third attempt in the high jump, her best effort since winning the first of her two world titles in Doha five years ago.

Her momentum continued into the evening session. The shot put is far from Johnson-Thompson’s favourite event, which goes some way to describing the roar she let out when her third and final throw flew 14.44m, the first time she has ever thrown over 14m.

“That was probably the best thing I've ever done in my career,” she said. “I have jumped 1.98m, that topped it - a 14-metre shot put.”

Thiam equalled her own personal best with 15.54m to keep her nose in front but Johnson-Thompson finished with a flourish, winning her 200m in 23.44s to leapfrog her long-term rival.

“I’ve been saying how training has been going really well, I’ve had no injuries since Rome,” Johnson-Thompson said.

“I’ve been putting together weeks and weeks (of training) but you never really know what to expect when you don’t compete as much.

“I was really happy I was able to put out what I’ve been seeing in training.”

Johnson-Thompson led at the same stage when winning her maiden world title and was playing catch-up for her second in Budapest last year but won’t be dwelling on her status as the overnight leader.

“It doesn’t really mean anything, it’s like someone being in the lead 50 metres into a 100m race,” she said.

“I’m just happy I’ve been able to put together solid events and work on my weaknesses. We’ll see what happens from here.”

