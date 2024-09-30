Knibb stuns in Spain to claim second successive victory on the T100 World Tour

T100 Triathlon

Bike powerhouse Taylor Knibb earned her second successive victory on the T100 World Tour with a stunning performance in Ibiza.

Bike powerhouse Taylor Knibb earned her second successive victory on the T100 World Tour with a stunning performance in Ibiza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American outclassed the field with a typically dominant display on two wheels, winning by more than a minute in sultry Balearic conditions.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knibb returned from the Paris Olympics with a mixed relay silver medal and is now contending at the sharp end of the inaugural T100 season.

The 26-year-old believes there is plenty more to come with two races left in the campaign, as the pros head to Las Vegas next month ahead of November’s final in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just got started, we have a lot of work to do and it’s a growing process,” said Knibb.

“I got super sick after the Olympics, I was in bed for a week, so this was a big push and it really feels like the start of the second part of the year. I haven’t had that consistency, I’ve had a good last five weeks but before that, it was very bad.”

Knibb worked hard to stay in contention in the 2km swim and emerged from the water in fifth place, just a few seconds down on compatriot Taylor Spivey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, who competed as a cyclist in her own right at Paris 2024, quickly ploughed time into the field on the 80km ride, leading by more than a minute after the first of three laps.

Knibb actually lapped World Tour leader Ashleigh Gentle and went into the second transition with more than a three-minute advantage on GB’s India Lee, her closest challenger.

The American was away and clear for victory with Swiss Julie Derron making the biggest move on T100 debut, climbing above Lee and into second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derron covered the run course a full four minutes quicker than Knibb with Lee making the podium for the second time this season, having won the opener in Miami.

Derron said: “I’m super happy, I didn’t really know what to expect. It was tough to get back into the swing of things after the Olympics.

“My run isn’t a surprise to anyone anymore so it was really good to be able to play to my strengths.”