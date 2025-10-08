Knight in shining armour to the rescue as England edge World Cup thriller

Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 79 to help England to victory over Bangladesh | ICC via Getty Images

Bangladesh pushed England all the way in Guwahati as the four-time champions pursued their target of 179 after Sophie Ecclestone had earlier taken three for 24.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Phil Campbell

Heather Knight’s unbeaten 79 guided England to a nervy four wicket victory to maintain their 100 per cent record in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Bangladesh pushed England all the way in Guwahati as the four-time champions pursued their target of 179 after Sophie Ecclestone had earlier taken three for 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sobhana Mostary (60) and Rabeya Khan (43 not out) ensured Bangladesh posted a competitive total on a difficult batting surface, one in which England’s spinners thrived on, taking nine of their opponents 10 wickets.

Marufa Akter and Fahima Khatun combined to help reduce England to 78 for five in response, but Knight, ably supported by Charlie Dean in an unbroken partnership worth 79, saw her team over the line.

Late-hitting from Rabeya gives Tigresses a chance

Having won the toss and electing to bowl for the second successive World Cup match, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side made a fast start out in the field.

Bangladesh were reduced to 25 for two inside the sixth over as Lauren Bell (one for 28) and Linsey Smith (two for 33), accounted for Rubya Haider for four and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty for a second-ball duck respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s economical bowling succeeded in stifling the Tigresses’ innings and two brilliant catches from Amy Jones standing up to the stumps left Bangladesh 85 for four one ball in the 23rd over.

From there, England’s spinners turned the screw on the opposition as Ritu Moni holed out to deep midwicket for five to give Dean her second dismissal, having previously accounted for Shorna Akter.

Whilst wickets tumbled around her, Sobhana looked calm and composed as her maiden international fifty helped her side fight back against England’s spin barrage.

Ecclestone took two wickets in consecutive overs to take her wicket tally to three having removed Sharmin Akhter for 30, as Bangladesh were reduced to 130 for seven with just seven overs remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old slow left-armer knocked over Fahima with a flighted delivery for seven before tempting Nahida Akter into an ill-fated drive which found Dean close in.

Rabeya offered valuable late-order resistance for Bangladesh, adding an unbeaten 43 from 27 balls which featured six fours and one towering six off Smith.

But once Sobhana was given out LBW for a fine 108-ball 60 off the bowling of Alice Capsey (2/31), Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 178.

Knight steers England through nerves

England’s reply hit turbulence early on as Marufa Akter pinned Jones leg before wicket in the first over and then Tammy Beaumont in the seventh to leave the score 29 for two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Sciver-Brunt looked to have steadied the ship, as, alongside Knight, who had been given reprieves from being given out caught and LBW, the pair put on 40 for the third wicket.

But Fahima Khatun span the game back in Bangladesh’s favour with three quick wickets, including Sciver-Brunt for a well-made 32, to leave England 78 for five.

Capsey looked assured as she and Knight took England past 100, but the 21-year-old was prized out for 20 by Shanjida Akther Maghla soon after.

Knight’s majestic, lofted drive over Maghla’s head showed she was up for the fight and when she reached her half century, England needed just 41 more to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean provided able support to Knight as the duo’s partnership was the highest of the match, and it was the former who sealed the game with a boundary.

Bangladesh v England – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India

Bangladesh 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3/24, Charlie Dean 2/28)

England 182/6 in 46.1 overs (Heather Knight, 79 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 32; Fahima Khatun 3/16, Marufa Akter 2/28)

Result: England win by four wickets