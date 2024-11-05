Knott mixing business with pleasure at pickleball national championships

Pickleball England/Paul Currie

Knotty’s Peanut Butter co-director James Knott competed at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Knott is mixing business with pleasure as he competes at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Shrewsbury’s Knott is co-director of Knotty’s, a bespoke all-natural peanut butter brand and moonlights as a keen pickleball player in his spare time, culminating in an ever-lasting partnership with Pickleball England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Knott may enjoy the taste of the finest British pickleball has to offer in Bolton, the 57-year-old revealed the best part of the sport is all about making friends.

"Knotty's is our entry into the branded side of things," he said. "We've not pushed it too far but we do try to pursue sport.

"We sponsor a triathlon team called the South Coast Sharks and we've sponsored pickleball with the English Open and the English Nationals and I think we'll continue to do stuff like that because myself and Dave [Cooper] who is the other director are mad about pickleball.

"A friend of mine in Shrewsbury introduced me to the sport, "He was playing with a group in Shrewsbury and I got introduced and thought it was pretty good fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially it was a social thing because there's a good group of people, they're all fairly like-minded, they're all fun. It's a game that's very inclusive and I enjoyed it so I kept going.

"I like playing competitions but I'm not that fussed if we win or lose. It's more that you enjoy yourself on a Tuesday or Thursday evening and you're doing something that keeps you fit."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

"It's easy to play at a basic level. You can immediately play and have a competitive game of pickleball. "Even if you've never played it before, even if you're not into racket sports, as long as you can hit the ball, you can play the game.

"Socially, it's very good. When people get into their 40s, 50s or 60s it's easy to lose touch with your group of friends so it's another entry into a social group and it's great, you meet lots of people and can have a couple of nights out a week where you can get competitive and fit."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org