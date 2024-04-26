Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Korey Cunningham, a former NFL player for the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and England Patriots, has died aged 28. Announcing his death on social media, The Giants said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

According to reports, he was found dead at his home in New Jersey and the police reportedly say there were no signs of foul play.

Cunningham played 31 NFL games throughout his career, having been selected in the seventh round of the 2018 Draft by the Cardinals following his collegiate football tenure at Cincinnati.

Cunningham was signed to the practice squad of the New York Giants on September 7, 2021 and was signed to the active roster the following month. The Giants re-signed him on March 17, 2022 before his contract was terminated on July 22, 2022 over a non-football injury.