Kristin Kone elated after Italy's thrilling win over Wales

Italy players celebrating their win over Wales in the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Hooker Chiara Che­li produced a stand-out performance – bagging herself a second-half hattrick which included the match-winning try - during an absorbing encounter in which Italy took the lead four times in Caerphilly.

By Phil Campbell

Kristin Kone was left feeling elated after Italy edged out Wales 28-24 to round off their 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series with a thrilling win.

It was a game that neither team deserved to lose, but ultimately Italy made sure they were on the right side of the result despite Wales scoring four tries of their own.

It caps a pleasing turnaround for Italy who lost to France 46-5 in their opening game before falling 36-20 to England on matchday 2 having led that match 15-0 at half time.

And full-back Kone was full of praise for her team’s resolve during their final battle with the competition’s hosts.

She said: “We are feeling pretty awesome right now. It was a tough game, but we kept on going and we believed in our team until the last minute. We’re pretty proud of what we’ve done during this whole experience.”

Italy’s physical prowess has been their strength throughout the Women’s Summer Series and Cheli was able to score all of her tries from close range off the back of good work by her fellow forwards.

But Kone admitted Wales didn’t make things easy for her side.

“It was a very tough game as Wales played pretty well, but we’re very excited and happy with the result,” she continued.

“Absolutely [it was a physical game]. The Wales players are really tough, pretty big, but our defence was pretty thick, and we kept on going. I’m very proud of my teammates.”

This has been the second incarnation of the Women’s Summer Series, a tournament designed to give U20s players the opportunity to play more competitive rugby to help with their development, something which Kone thinks has helped her side over the past two weeks.

She added: “Absolutely [this gives us confidence going forward]. From this match we’ve grown a lot. We started [the tournament] against France and then the English, we’ve come a long way, and we’ve enjoyed it.”

