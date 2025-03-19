KSI vs Dillon Danis takes place on March 29th | DAZN and Misfits Boxing

Find out everything you need know about KSI vs Dillon Danis PPV on DAZN

Misfits Boxing has been the premier Influencer promotion for some time now, and arguably one of the biggest fights in the company’s short history, KSI vs Dillon Danis, is set to take place on the 29th of March 2025 at Manchester's AO Arena. This event, aptly titled "Unfinished Business," marks the culmination of a rivalry that has been brewing on social media between the two boxers for years now.

Here, we’ll be going through everything you need to know in terms of how to watch the fight, particularly regarding the pay-per-view (PPV) pricing and DAZN subscription details.​

The KSI vs. Dillon Danis fight will be broadcast live on the global sports streaming service DAZN. To access the fight, viewers in the UK will need to purchase it as a PPV event.

DAZN Subscription Requirements for KSI vs Dillon Danis in the UK

In addition to the PPV cost, viewers will need an active DAZN subscription to access the event. DAZN offers a monthly rolling subscription priced at £24.99. This means that to watch the KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing fight for a one-off fee, viewers will need to pay a total of £44.98 (£24.99 for the DAZN subscription and £19.99 for the PPV).

UK DAZN Subscription Options in 2025​

Monthly Rolling Subscription: £24.99 per month​

Annual Subscription: £14.99 per month (billed annually at £179.88)​

Total Cost Breakdown for the KSI vs Dillon Danis Fight UK

With that in mind, here is the full cost breakdown for the PPV event if you’re hoping to watch live or back on demand this weekend:

DAZN Monthly Subscription: £24.99​

PPV for KSI vs. Dillon Danis: £19.99​

PPV plus 7-Day Free Trial of DAZN: £19.99​

Cheapest Possible Price: £19.99 (with a 7-day free trial that you will need to cancel to avoid extra charges)

KSI vs Dillon Danis PPV Price in the US

The price of the fight card in the United States is slightly different than in the UK. To purchase the PPV it is $29.99 in the USA; and $19.99/the equivalent of worldwide.

Important Considerations for Ordering the KSI PPV

Before you purchase a subscription and the PPV fight itself, it is worth bearing in mind the following to make sure that you don’t run into any interruptions of the PPV stream on fight night itself:

Cancellation Policy: DAZN subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. However, ensure you review the terms and conditions regarding cancellation to avoid unexpected charges.​

DAZN subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. However, ensure you review the terms and conditions regarding cancellation to avoid unexpected charges.​ Streaming Quality: A stable internet connection is essential for an optimal viewing experience. DAZN recommends a minimum speed of 3 Mbps for HD streaming .​

A stable internet connection is essential for an optimal viewing experience. .​ Multiple Devices: DAZN allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously, but there may be limitations during live events, especially PPV broadcasts.