Kyle Kothari hopes Olympic experience can inspire others

England's Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson during the Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final. Picture: PA.

Kyle Kothari is encouraging more people from a South Asian background to get into diving

Kyle Kothari hopes his maiden Olympic appearance acts as inspiration for British Asians as he bids to make the 10m platform final.

The 26-year-old diver, who studied at Dr Challoner’s Grammar School in Amersham, made it through the preliminary stage in ninth position to make it through to Saturday’s semi-finals, with medals on the line later the same day.

Sport England research suggests 93% of Asian adults in the UK do not swim, with South Asians listed among the groups least likely to be active.

Kothari, believed to be the first athlete from a UK Jain family to compete at the Olympics, wants to change perceptions and hopes his presence in Paris can help do just that.

“I was very fortunate growing up, my dad used to take me to loads of different sports,” he said after placing ninth in the preliminary round.

“That is not something that is that normal within my culture. When you look on tv and see the archetype which is good for certain sports and don’t see yourself represented, a lot of kids will think ‘obviously I won’t be good at that’ and not give it a go.

“Even at the lower levels, if you don’t see someone who’s made it to the top, you’re unsure if it’s possible.

“With representation, once you see someone that looks like you or is built like you do it, it gives you that belief that if he can do it, so can I.”

Kothari has come through various stages of injury hell to realise his Olympic dream, including rupturing both his Achilles.

He also gave up a job in financial services with all eyes on Paris and feels his sacrifices have been made worthwhile now he has graced the biggest sporting stage of all

“Three years ago, I was sat with my foot in a boot working in treasury services at JP Morgan,” he said.

“I wasn’t even thinking about going back to diving. If you had told me about my accolades from then until now, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I’m really proud of myself for giving it a go and taking that risk.”

Kothari is a European and Commonwealth medallist in synchronised diving and has been going it alone in individual events since 2022.

That has meant a long wait to compete in Paris and he took the chance to indulge in some home comforts before taking to the water.

“The team came out as one and then a few of us went back to London for five days and it felt like a holiday,” he said.

“It was really good to reset and it’s something that all the individual guys who are on last have used at previous Olympics, so it’s tried and tested.

“It was definitely much needed, spending three weeks out here in the village is quite draining.

“Even though it’s my first Games, I’m quite an experienced diver now. The thing I’m not used to is having the Olympic logo dotted around everywhere but it didn’t seem to phase me, and it was a solid prelim.”

