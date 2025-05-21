Ladies coach jubilant after watching his side win cup
By Mohamed Hamza at Twickenham
Thurrock Ladies 2nds lead coach Lewys Steward was jubilant after watching his side become Papa Johns Women's Intermediate Cup champions with an emphatic 31-0 shutout of Sefton Ladies at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Ami Parsad, Tessa Grainger, Faye Inglis, Rosie Bennett and Georgia Cook all crossed the whitewash as Thurrock produced an attacking masterclass at the home of English rugby.
And with Thurrock having triumphed in last year's Women's Junior Cup, Steward was delighted to see his side lift yet another trophy on the hallowed Twickenham turf.
“It was a fantastic game,” he said. “Sefton brought absolute power and physicality to our game but we didn’t back down and we got it. We’ve now won it for the second year in a row and words can't describe how happy I am right now to do it at HQ.
“Can we do it three years in a row? I don’t know but we can always dream.
“Today was incredible, the girls deserve everything. They give 110-150 per cent every Wednesday and Sunday and some of the ladies travel from near and far so for them it’s incredible.
“Rosie [Bennett] has had a really tough season this year with injuries so for her to get on after having a scare on Wednesday to score a second try at Twickenham after doing it last year is unbelievable for her.”
The Papa Johns Community Cup is a year-long festival of community rugby and was part of the season restructure in 2023, where player feedback indicated a preference to condense the league season and create a cup competition after the regular league season had ended.
Through the Papa Johns Community Cup, many clubs were able to play different opposition and visit new places, while others reignited old local rivalries, all making plenty of memories along the way.
Steward added: “Even as a Welshman, to lead your team out at HQ and one of the best stadiums in the world is a dream come true. It would be better if it was at a Welsh stadium!
“Just seeing outside how there were hundreds and hundreds of fans from different clubs coming together to support their local grassroots teams was unbelievable.
“They’ve brought everything to make it an incredible day.”
