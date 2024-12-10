Lando Norris raises over £45,000 for charity through special auctions

Lando Norris with Sir Jackie Stewart

Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris has collaborated with F1 Authentics – the memorabilia platform run by Memento Exclusives under licence of F1 – with a series of special online auctions over the course of 2024. The auctions collectively raised over £45,000 which has been split and donated to a number of charities chosen by Lando Norris.

The auctions, held on f1authentics.com, included his Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying helmet, signed by the Bristol-born driver himself, which he wore to claim pole position at the Hungaroring earlier in 2024. The beautiful driverwear featured a porcelain-style design, paying tribute to the podium trophies created by Herend Porcelain Manufactory that get presented to the top three drivers at the end of the race.

The money raised from the auction of this helmet totalled £43,001 which was shared between the Hungarian Federation of Blind & Partially Sighted, a proposed charity from Herend Porcelain Manufactory (who designed the helmet) and UK-based The Royal Society for Blind Children. Both charities do incredible work to support those whose lives are detrimentally impacted due to blindness, as they strive to make their lives easier and better.

Lando also signed a Replica Pole Position Wind Tunnel Tyre donated by Pirelli, to the auction, with proceeds going to Race Against Dementia - the global charity founded by Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, aimed at accelerating research into a cure for dementia. Pirelli wind tunnel tyres are the inspiration behind the coveted Pole Position Award which is awarded to the driver who sets the fastest lap during Qualifying. This autographed replica raised £4800, which will support the charity with their ever-important work.

Lando Norris' 2024 Signed Hungarian Qualifying Helmet

Norris’ collaboration with Memento Exclusives to host these incredible auctions on F1 Authentics has had a huge impact on these charities, raising not only money but awareness for their causes.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team driver, commented: "It's been a pleasure working with Memento Exclusives to raise vital funds for some incredible charities this year. The work of the Royal Society for Blind Children, the Hungarian Federation of Blind and Partially Sighted and Race Against Dementia is essential and I am honoured to have been able to contribute to the fantastic work they all do."

dr. Sándor Nagy, President of Hungarian Federation of the Blind and Partially Sighted (MVGYOSZ), said: “We are always delighted and honoured when a world famous, iconic figure like Lando Norris supports our work, showing his trust and respect for our work. In accordance with his request, this generous donation will be used for one of our vital projects to provide Blind and Partially Sighted Children living in Hungary with accessible format textbooks to their needs enhancing their inclusion in the school and help them build skills necessary to continue in higher education.

Julie Davis, Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC), said: “We were delighted that Lando wanted to support RSBC through the auction of his Hungarian Qualifying Helmet. We’re immensely grateful for this very kind donation, which will help us to deliver even more vital services to blind and partially sighted children and young people. To put it in perspective, the considerable sum raised by Lando would fund 2098 support sessions for children, 1195 calls to our helpline, or 534 life changing one-to-one sessions with our Family Practitioners. We know how busy the life of an F1 driver is, but it goes without saying that Lando would be welcome at our Life Without Limits Centre in London at any time.”

Lando Norris signing his 2024 Hungarian Qualifying Helmet

Lydia Beaton, CEO of Race Against Dementia, said: "We are hugely grateful for the continued support of our partners in the Formula 1 community. Memento Exclusives provides a platform for us to engage with passionate motorsport fans, many of whom are affected by the devasting impact of dementia. Every contribution brings us closer to a future where cures and preventions for these diseases are a reality."