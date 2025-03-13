Lane and Vendy saw game points go by in the second game as they lost in straight sets | Yohan Nonotte/Badmintonphoto

Lane and Vendy’s defeat means Greg and Jenny Mairs are the only Brits remaining at the All England

By Milly McEvoy in Birmingham

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were magnanimous in defeat after they lost in the second round of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The men’s doubles pair were taking on the eighth seeds Yang Po-Hsuan and Lee Jhe-Huei of Chinese Taipei late on Day 3. With both games closely fought, the higher-ranked pair came away with the win 23-21 23-21.

“We played ok today, I think we lost to the better pair today to be honest with you,” Lane said. They played the bigger points, the more important points at the end of both sets better than us.

“We managed to do it on Tuesday, credit to them because they did it today. We’re pretty happy with where we are going, we’ve played lots of good badminton over the last six months. This is a tournament we want to perform at and we haven’t done that, so it is extremely disappointing. We’ll have to just go home, reflect on it and go back to practice.”

Lane and Vendy saved three game points in the first as they looked to attack positively but were not able to stop the Chinese Taipei pairing from taking the game at the fourth time of asking. Needing a strong start in the second, the English pair delivered building a steady gap between them and their opponents, the world no.10s.

Lane and Vendy then saw a game point of their own go begging with their opponents successfully reviewing to extend the game. Yang and Lee were able to turn game points against them into a match point that they took to advance to the last eight.

Vendy said: “It was tough to get the length on that side of the court, so I hit a lift and it had been called in, they challenged it and it was out, that is just how it goes really. We thought we had won the set and then all of the sudden we hadn’t but if you hit shots out, it is what it is.

“I felt like we were getting there, and we are getting there, it was just they played well today and we didn’t play our best but it sometimes goes like that.”

