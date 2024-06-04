Former NFL player Larry Allen has died.

Larry Allen represented Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in a successful 14-year career

A statement from his former club Dallas Cowboys confirmed that he died suddenly on Sunday during a holiday with his family in Mexico. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Allen grew up in Compton, California, where he almost died as a six-week-old after contracting meningitis. He escaped another brush with death at the age of nine when he protected his brother from a neighbour and was stabbed 12 times in the head and neck.

Allen starred for Sonoma State and was a second round pick for the Cowboys during the 1994 NFL draft where he would spend 12 of his 14 seasons as a professional, notably helping them to victory over Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl 30 in January 1996.

He ended his career with the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he earned his 11th and final Pro Bowl selection. He retired from the NFL in 2007 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame six years later in 2013.

The Cowboys said in a statement: "Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

