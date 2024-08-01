Last surviving 1966 England World Cup winner: next Three Lions boss has to be English

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst believes the next England manager should “certainly be English” following the departure of Gareth Southgate as Three Lions boss.

Southgate stood down after England were beaten by Spain 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final earlier this month after eight years in charge of the national team.

The likes of Graham Potter and Eddie Howe have been linked with the vacant role and Hurst, who famously scored a hat-trick when England won the World Cup in 1966, believes it should be an Englishman in charge of the side next to carry on Southgate’s work.

“Firstly, I want to say that Gareth did a fantastic job," Hurst explained. "I was asked prior to the tournament what could happen to him and I was of the opinion it wouldn’t have been England that will say your time is up to him, it will be him that decided when he was going to go and that’s what he did.

“Eight years with the job and all the stress, it takes its toll. Who would I want to replace him as England manager? I think the foreign managers we have had, overall, have been very disappointing. I want an English manager to replace Gareth.

“Most countries have managers who are of the same nationality of the country so I am firmly looking overall, I definitely think we should go for an English manager. Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, they did well at club level but for me, they certainly have to be English.”

Hurst also said it was a surprise to him that it had taken England so long to win another major trophy as it has been 58 years since the Three Lions last tasted success with the 1966 World Cup win.

Hurst told OLBG: “Yes, I am surprised it has taken us this long, absolutely. I am also disappointed when looking at the record of where we have been. Two managers didn’t even qualify for the World Cup and that’s why Gareth Southgate’s achievement of getting us to two European finals and a World Cup semi-final is gigantic and far, far above what we have ever done.

“I’ll never get involved in anything negative around Gareth’s performances. I mean, come on, look at where we are? Back-to-back Euro finals and then beaten by the best team in the tournament in EURO 2024.

“I don’t believe Jurgen Klopp, who has jacked it in at Liverpool after managing a league club, the stresses of all that comes with it, can then go to be an England manager and have to report to 50 or 60 million people. In any walk of life, you will get stick and abuse.”

Hurst was speaking at the launch of the new Three Lions-inspired kit for Lions Gibraltar FC.