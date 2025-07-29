German mountaineer and former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has been “at least seriously injured” in a rockfall accident in Pakistan.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old was climbing in alpine style with a rope partner on 28 July when she was struck by falling rocks at around 5,700 metres altitude on Laila Peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram range.

Her partner managed to issue an emergency call, and a rescue operation was launched. However, according to German outlet Tagesschau, “due to difficulties with the rescue operation, her condition could only be assessed via helicopter flyover.” The assessment concluded Dahlmeier was “at least seriously injured.” No signs of life were confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday evening local time, Pakistan’s tourism authority confirmed that the mission had been halted due to nightfall.

Both women were reportedly climbing without high-altitude expedition gear and without external support, according to ARD. Because the area is remote and dangerous due to conflict and risk of further rockfall, only military helicopters are authorised to access the Karakoram region. A military chopper only reached the site on 29 July.

An international mountain rescue team is coordinating efforts to retrieve the climbers. Tagesschau reported: “They are being supported by experienced international mountaineers who are currently in the region.”

German mountaineer and former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has been “at least seriously injured” in a rockfall accident in Pakistan. | Getty Images

Dahlmeier had been in Pakistan since late June and had successfully climbed the 6,287-metre Great Trango Tower earlier this month. Laila Peak was her second planned summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with BR’s Bayern 1, journalist and mountaineer Stefan Nestler warned about the conditions: “This summer it was extremely hot and dry in the Karakoram. That led to reports of rockfall on all the major peaks — Nanga Parbat, K2, and the other 8,000ers. ‘Normal’ expeditions were mostly unable to proceed.”

“It is hellishly dangerous to climb there,” he added. “It’s already a treacherous region with demanding peaks, and on top of that, you have the extreme weather conditions — which can be traced back to climate change.”

Close friend Veronika Schirmer, who appeared in a ZDF documentary with Dahlmeier, said: “Worrying about mountaineering is simply part of this high-risk sport. Sooner or later, the statistics catch up with you. But I trust that she knows what she’s doing.”

News of the accident has prompted an outpouring of support from fellow athletes. “Suddenly time stands still. We’re all thinking of you, Laura,” wrote Olympic luger Felix Loch on social media. “You’re in our thoughts,” added teammate Dajana Eitberger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dahlmeier is one of the most decorated biathletes in German history, with seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals at World Championships, 20 individual World Cup wins, and overall World Cup victory in 2016/17. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she won gold in the sprint and pursuit, and bronze in the individual.

She retired from elite sport in 2019 and became a certified mountain and ski guide in 2023. Last November, she set a speed record on Nepal’s Ama Dablam.