Laura Kenny taking on running challenge in lead up to Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Dame Laura Kenny during her competing days.

The 33-year-old won her last ever medal in the velodrome for Team England at Birmingham 2022 but will take on a new challenge as newly appointed President of Commonwealth Games England at next summer's Games.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Laura Kenny is swapping her bike for running trainers after admitting that she is most looking forward to athletics at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The 33-year-old won her last ever medal in the velodrome for Team England at Birmingham 2022 but will take on a new challenge as newly appointed President of Commonwealth Games England at next summer's Games.

It's a role that means that she must keep her eye on a host of brand new sports. And despite always having a soft spot for track cycling, Kenny revealed that her eldest son Albie has swayed her interest this year, with his own athletics ambitions making her head swivel to the athletics track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've obviously always watched athletics, but last year, when we were watching the Olympics, my eldest Albie, was so interested in the running," she said. "So, I think that is what I'm most excited to see, more for his side.

"I'm excited to see him actually watch a bit of live sport again, because he doesn't actually watch that much. It's the way I got inspired as a kid, so I am hoping that it might inspire him. He does keep asking to join an athletics club anyway."

The countdown to Glasgow 2026 is officially on, with today marking one year to go until the Games and Kenny's excitement around the action on the athletics track is only heightened by the re-introduction of a certain event. England have a rich history of middle-distance running, spanning from Seb Coe and Steve Ovett to Kelly Holmes and more recently Keely Hodgkinson.

But its roots go all the way back to Roger Bannister's record-breaking sub-four-minute run and his glorious 'Miracle Mile' victory over Australia's John Landy in the 1954 Commonwealth Games in Vancouver. And with the mile back on the programme in Glasgow, Kenny believes its reintroduction to the Games is just the event needed to inspire the next generation of English middle-distance runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think anything that brings our history back into the limelight and back into the news is great," she said. "When you look back through English middle-distance running, it's the people that everyone knows.

"I mean, Kelly Holmes, to me, is an absolute idol, and every time that she opens her mouth, I'm sat there amazed. I was so lucky because she is a mate of mine now and I still sit there and just think she is so fascinating. Any time that we can bring these people back into the news, I think that's how we get the next generation of people moving."

Kenny herself has taken up running since her retirement in 2024, using it as the perfect way to relax away from a busy household. Following the birth of her daughter Lily in May of this year, the mum of three noted that running is the best way for her to get some exercise in without being away for a long period of time.

She has even admitted that competition is brewing between her and seven-time Olympic medallist husband Jason, with the two set to run the London Marathon in 2026. "It's getting the peace and quiet, and running is an obvious one for that," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because obviously I am feeding Lily, and she's a bit of a cluster feeder during the day, I don't actually get that long where it's just me, so I can't go on a three-hour bike ride. Running is an easy one, because you don't have to run for that long to get something out of it, especially because obviously I'm not a natural runner. I'll go out for 20 or 30, minutes and I feel that I get so much out of it fitness-wise, but also it's my time to have a bit of me time."

In her new role as President, Kenny is now ready to give back to athletes in the same way she benefitted at the start of her career. And with one year to go until Glasgow 2026, the excitement is brewing.

"I'm so excited," she said. "The reason I took the role in the first place was because I felt like I wanted to give back to the athletes and because Team England have played a huge part in my career. So, the bit that I'm most excited about is actually talking to the athletes and getting involved and that will only ramp up from now."

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from 23 July to 2 August 2026. Keep up with everything Team England at https://teamengland.org/news