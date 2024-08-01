Laura Stephens finds herself on form as she enters maiden Olympic final

Aquatics GB/Team GB

Laura Stephens swam on the same night as Leon Marchand and will swim in the final on Thursday

Laura Stephens walked away from Paris La Défense Arena this morning knowing that she had not done herself justice.

She made up for it and then some as she booked her place in the final of the 200m butterfly of Paris 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephens claimed the world title in Doha earlier this year, but only qualified 14th fastest for the semi-finals.

But when the moment came, she found her form, finishing in a time of 2:07.53 in the first semi-final, before enduring a nervy wait to find out if she had done enough.

She had, and will now come back for a maiden Olympic final.

Stephens said: “That a bit of an anxious wait. I’m just so chuffed to have pulled it around from this morning. It was not the heat I wanted. I knew I needed to step it up tonight and it was difficult doing it from an outside lane but I’m just so happy I managed it.

“There were a few things within the race that I had to improve from the morning. Use my arms more, which sounds really stupid and a silly reminder to have. I just wasn’t applying enough pressure this morning. I was just making sure I was long, strong, forward and it was a lot better execution of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I’m into that Olympic final, I’m over the moon. I’m a bit teary, but I’ll get my emotions under wraps and get ready to go tomorrow night.”

Stephens came out to a cacophony of noise, with home favourite Léon Marchand having just claimed his second gold of these Games in a remarkable comeback in the 200m butterfly.

And three years on from competing in the empty arena in Tokyo, Stephens appreciated the contrast.

She added: “It absolutely erupted. I was listening to music in my headphones because it can be quite distracting. But equally, when I walked out, I had one headphone out because I wanted to hear it, I wanted to hear how loud the crowd were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are absolutely brilliant. It’s a pleasure to race here in front of them. Compared to racing in Tokyo when it was silent, you had the athletes cheering for you but it’s not the same, with all those people cheering. I saw my mum and dad in the crowd so it’s a really special night.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024