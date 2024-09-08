Laura Sugar delighted to win ParalympicsGB's last medal at Paris 2024

ParalympicsGB/imagecomms

Sugar defended her Women's KL3 title on the waters just outside of Paris to top off the British medal haul.

Laura Sugar was delighted to claim ParalympicsGB’s 49th and final gold medal of Paris 2024.

The Saffron Walden native defended her women’s KL3 title in a Paralympic best time as she defied tough crosswinds.

Sugar came home in a time 46.66 to beat out home hopeful Nelia Barbosa of France by 1.25 seconds with Germany’s Felicia Laberer of Germany taking bronze.

“I didn’t know I was the last, that’s really cool, said Sugar, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance. “We are not just our canoeing team, there is a whole ParalympicsGB team.

“We’ve had the TV on downstairs cheering everyone on. I’ve got ex-teammates in the athletics who it’s been great to catch up on and it’s a special team to be a part of.

“ParalympicsGB is an amazing team, we are constantly pushing the boundaries.

“We are so well supported, we have amazing staff, and it goes to show with the medals, PBs and world records.

“There’s up and coming athletes coming through and that’s what drives the sport.”

Sugar previously competed in athletics in both sprinting and long jump prior to making the switch to para canoe.

The GB programme is known for identifying athletes from other sports, with some of their team out in Paris having previously competed in sitting volleyball and swimming.

Another athlete to cross codes was Ed Clifton from Chelsmford, who previously competed in throwing events in athletics.

The 38-year-old finished seventh in his debut Paralympic final and believes he will use it as motivation to go again in four years’ time.

He said: “I’m pleased with seventh, but not that pleased with my performance, I’ve done a lot better in training.

“I can’t complain but it could have been better.

“I’ve loved it. Such a journey, everyone in the team has been so helpful and supportive. It couldn’t have gone any better, the prep, it has been good.

“Now, it will be more training, more training, more experience. Four more years to put it together. Hopefully come back stronger.

“I want to use it as drive. Everyone wants to do better and that spurs you on to do it more. I’ve had a taste of it now, I want to come back.”

