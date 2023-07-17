Laura Woods has spoken out about receiving a bizarre warning from Instagram for breaking ‘hate speech’ guidelines

Laura Woods has received a bizarre warning from Instagram after a comment she sent to a fan broke the platform’s hate speech rules. The sports presenter got into hot water after replying to a West Ham fan, labelling them a ‘sausage’.

The former TalkSPORT host published the warning to her 705k followers via Instagram Story, alongside the caption ‘Is sausage classed as hate speech these days?’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Woods uploaded a video to social media announcing the arrival of Declan Rice at Arsenal. One fan took to the comments to criticise the £105m deal.

The follower wrote: “Embarrassing messing about by a pathetic club who know they’ve deliberately unsettled a player and now want him on the cheap because they know he’s another [Harry] Maguire, barely worth half what they have agreed to pay.”

The 36-year-old broadcaster replied: “None of this makes any sense. Want him on the cheap? Just paid over £100m for him you sausage.”

Soon after, Woods was notified by Instagram that her reply had been deleted for going against company protocol. The warning read: “Your comment goes against our Community Guidelines on hate speech or symbols.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our guidelines encourage people to express themselves in a way that’s respectful to everyone. If you think we made a mistake, you can ask us to review our decision.”

England have a poor record in recent years when playing on ITV. (Getty Images)