Lauren Bell: England quick reveals superstar batter she’s eager to target in India series

Lauren Bell has played 21 ODIs and 32 T20Is for England since her debut in 2022

Under Charlotte Edwards’ new regime, no one is guaranteed a place. With the ICC T20 World Cup almost a year away, England are set to host the Indian women for a eight-match series comprising five T20Is and three One Day Internationals.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the lead-up to the series opener, England fast bowler Lauren Bell expressed her excitement at facing superstar Smriti Mandhana and the returning Shafali Verma, saying she hopes the challenge will bring out the best in her.

Speaking to the media on Friday at the pre-match press conference, pacer Bell recalled her battles with Mandhana, who will be leading the batting charge of the visitors in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I guess I'm looking forward to bowling at Smriti, I've obviously played with her. I know we've had a few net battles at the (Southern) Brave before, so I guess that would be a good challenge to play against her, so that'll be really good. Well, the last time I played India, it's always Smriti and Shafali opening the batting,” Bell said.

England’s new era under head coach Edwards and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt began with a rout of the West Indies - but the real test comes now, as India loom in the upcoming white-ball series. India sit third in the world rankings for both white-ball formats, just behind second-placed England.

“So it's a challenge we've obviously had before, and one that is really exciting. They're also both very talented and play differently so I'm hoping it just brings the best out of us and it's one of those challenges, as I said, as an England player, you really look forward to this series and I guess thrive off of the challenge and how good the opposition is,” Lauren added.

Stopping Mandhana: England’s biggest test?

India's Mandhana is one of the biggest names in world cricket. India have a win percentage of 76% if the top-ranked batter scores a half-century. Named Wisden's leading women's cricketer in the world, Mandhana averages 51.68 in ODIs and a just over 38 in T20s against England. The series opener will be played at Trent Bridge on Saturday.