Lauren Henry made the call that pushed GB to gold in women's quadruple sculls

Chloe Knott/Team GB

GB chased The Netherlands down to the last metre when they overtook and crossed the line first.

Olympic champion Lauren Henry revealed that she made the call that ignited one of the greatest comebacks in rowing history.

The Lutterworth rower combined with Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Hannah Scott to get their team off the medal mark in the most cinematic way imaginable.

The Netherlands led for 1,999 metres but not that one that mattered as the British quartet launched a fearsome sprint finish, throwing their bowball over the finish line first by a third of a canvas.

“It was just amazing,” said Henry.

“I could feel that we were moving on the Dutch crew - one of my jobs is to call to the other girls and I was like, ‘we’re going now, we need to go now,’ because I could sense we were coming back.

“That momentum, Georgie and Lola in the stern really drove that finish and me and Hannah were with them the whole way. We just started charging back, I felt like ‘we’ve got this.’

“Hannah called that for me in front and it was down to 100 percent belief in the race, 100 percent belief in each other. We trust our plans so much and trust each other. We just know that if we deliver our best, it could turn out like this, and we were heads in all the way.”

The crew came to Vaires-sur-Marne as reigning world and European champions, having unleashed a sprint finish to beat the Netherlands by a whisker at the 2023 World Championships.

After Henry made the crucial call, Scott guided them home with Brayshaw and Anderson giving the shell that power it needed. A photo finish gave them victory by 0.15 seconds.

“We always think we still have a chance,” said Henry. “We’ve come back from quite a long way before.

“If we believe it’s over, it already is over. The moment we lose that belief, we’ve lost the race. We’ll always stay, no matter how far we are behind, we’ll always believe until we cross the finish line.

It was Great Britain’s first-ever gold in the women’s quad and first medal since a run of three silvers from Sydney 2000 to Beijing 2008.

The crew has a complex mix of personalities and motivations that has merged into something unstoppable, proving exactly what four strong women can achieve together.

Brayshaw was paralysed down one side after a horse-riding accident while she was a teenager.

Scott is the sole survivor from a tricky Tokyo and Henry came into the squad after a shock Trials win in April 2023, moving down to train at Caversham and sweating on laundry and meal prep as recently as 18 months ago.

After watching London 2012, a 13-year-old Anderson scribbled in her diary, 'I think it would be my biggest dream in life to go to the Olympics in rowing and if possible win a gold for GB.'

A few weeks passed and embarrassed by her ambition, she ripped the page from the diary and threw it in the bin. Her father Don rescued it, and seven years later, just a fortnight before he died from cancer, gave it back.

Anderson didn’t bring Don’s note with her to Paris - it is simply too precious, and lives in a tin in her bedroom at home.

“I threw that (note) away, because I didn’t believe, why would you?” said Anderson.

“My Dad saw it before I did, he saw the potential that I had but my potential wouldn’t have been unlocked without the girls who crossed the line with me today.

“I’m very, very grateful for everyone that has got me here and he would be very proud if he was here."