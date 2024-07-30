Lauren Irwin going for Team GB's first women's eight gold at Paris 2024

Team GB

Lauren Irwin helped Team GB to an impressive display in the heats.

PETERLEE’S first-ever Olympian Lauren Irwin will go for gold this weekend after helping Great Britain’s women’s eight through their heat in Paris.

The rower, 25, played her part in an impressive display which saw the British crew edge out Australia and reigning champions Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain took home just two medals from the last Olympics in Tokyo but this is shaping up to be a more successful regatta.

A women’s eight gold has so far remained elusive for those wearing the Union Jack but Irwin’s crewmate Heidi Long hopes that can change this weekend.

"We are a really close team and we can get confidence from the other crews,” she said.

“Watching the quad and the four and the lightweight doubles earlier in the week just walk away in the third 500 (metres) gave us a confidence in our legs that we could do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are definitely pros and cons to racing last, but it's really great to get the first place under our belts."

Loading....

Long is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on her pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

The location of Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne means Britain’s rowers are not staying in the athlete’s village, which is almost 40km away.

Instead they are cooped up with the canoeists, leading to a feelgood factor in the camp when Kimberley Woods returned with her K1 bronze medal.

“Spirits are really high,” added Emily Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the atmosphere is up, it will bring fire in the bellies and we want to build on it.

“It’s a lot different to Tokyo. There is a lot more going on, it’s my first non-Covid games and the crowds are amazing.

“It was a really good start. We haven’t raced since Lucerne so it has been quite a while. It was a bit nerve-wracking to get the first race out the way but I feel ready for the final. We have a few days of training so we’ll see what happens.”