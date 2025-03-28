Lauren Steadman relishing 'pivotal' year for women's sport

Lauren Steadman was speaking at the Youth Sport Trust Conference Awards | James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

The 32-year-old para-triathlete, who topped the podium at Tokyo 2020, can’t wait to see the action unfold and hailed the growing number of female role models within the sporting world.

Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Steadman believes 2025 will see women’s sport taken to new levels and inspire a whole new generation of young girls.

Over the next 12 months, the Women’s Rugby World Cup takes place in England during the summer, the Women’s Cricket World Cup follows in the autumn, while the Lionesses travel to Switzerland to defend their European Championship crown in July.

“I feel like each year is pivotal for women's sport and this year is no different,” said Steadman, who took bronze last year in Paris to complete her own personal set after finishing second at Rio 2016.

“There is always something, whether it was Paris [last year], we see so many strong women that have come into their own and they are not conforming to what it is to be a typical female athlete. They are being themselves, doing what they do best, no excuses.

“For the younger generations that are coming through, having all those examples now is paving the way forward.

“If you are a little girl now, you can go, ‘I want to be an athlete’ and they can dare to believe they can achieve it, which is something we did not have when I was younger.

“I saw Dame Kelly Holmes [when I was growing up], but I did not see Dame Kelly Holmes everywhere, whereas now, females are at the forefront.

“They are pushing the way; they are showing that girls are just as good as guys.”

Steadman was speaking during the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, held in Telford on March 25.

The annual event celebrates the tireless work of individuals and education providers who support young people through sport, and Steadman praised the efforts of those in attendance.

“The fact that we can all be in one room and encourage people to get behind children, whether that be through sport or not, it has been such a privilege,” she added.

“Sport has the power to change lives to literally help people find their place and give them confidence.

“It definitely was a vehicle for me going through school. It saved me quite a few times and it amassed to me becoming a Paralympian, so I am super proud of it.”

