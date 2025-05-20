Leading British players write Prime Minister asking for investment in tennis

British No.1s Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, alongside wheelchair tennis champions Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, and Lucy Shuker, have called for investment into a network of 40 community tennis, padel and multi-sport hubs across the country. | The LTA

British No.1s Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, alongside wheelchair tennis champions Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, and Lucy Shuker, have called for investment into a network of 40 community tennis, padel and multi-sport hubs across the country.

Britain’s leading players have written to the Prime Minister, asking for continued UK Government investment into tennis, padel and multi-sport facilities across Britain.

The new hubs would have covered tennis, padel and a multisport court, which would help to open up access to year-round tennis, padel and other court-based sports for communities.

In the letter, the players call on the Government to continue “to invest into facilities, to ensure that every community across our nation has the opportunity to pick up a racket and get active year-round, and to support the next generation of British players”.

This builds on the success of the recent Park Tennis Project, a joint initiative between the UK Government, and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, which has been transforming 3000 public tennis courts across Britain.

This project has delivered huge impact, helping to significantly grow participation across Britain to current highs of 5.6 million adults playing annually and 2.6 million playing monthly, particularly in areas that have previously lacked access to the sport.

The community hub proposal proposes that the new hubs would be located in some of the areas with the highest levels of obesity and inactivity across Britain, and would offer free community sessions, as well as specific activity for inactive groups, including female only and disability tennis sessions.

The proposal states its belief that this would tackle the chronic lack of covered tennis courts in Britain compared to the rest of Europe.

Germany operates almost three times as many facilities, while France has more than five times our number.

With an average of 150 days of rain every year in Britain, bad weather and dark winters limit access and reduce participation and so continued investment would form partnerships with local schools to get kids active and form relationships with the local healthcare system to develop ‘social prescribing’.

It could form a key part of the Government's strategy to get Britain active and save the NHS millions in long-term costs alongside inspiring the next generation of kids who wanted to take up the sport but were lacking access to local covered facilities that could be used all year round.

The LTA’s initial plan is for 40 of these centres to be built across Britain by 2029, with funding coming from a mix of organisations, including the UK Government, the LTA Tennis Foundation, local authorities and other partners.

The proposal is estimated to cost £75-80m, with any government financial commitment spread over four years and the built sites would use new lightweight, all-weather canopy structures, that allow courts to be covered easily, without the expense of a full indoor centre being built.

It concludes by stating that the hubs would complement existing government investment into football pitches, which doesn’t cover courts or court-based sports.