League Members shocked to win Competition of the Year at LTA Tennis Awards

East Cheshire Winter Tennis League, Competition of the Year winners | Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Committee members Howell Davies, Tom Brown and Mark Helliar were present to receive the top prize at the awards, which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, following an impressive year of dedication to the sport.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the East Cheshire Winter League were shocked to be named Competition of the Year at the prestigious 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

Committee members Howell Davies, Tom Brown and Mark Helliar were present to receive the top prize at the awards, which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, following an impressive year of dedication to the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league now includes 171 teams, making it the largest adult winter tennis league in Cheshire with over 2,700 players and chairman Davies was thrilled to gain recognition for their work.

It's a bit of a surprise to win," he said. "The amount of work we do is significant and we always just get it done."

Brown added: "We moved the league online last year, onto the LTA system and it's been a challenge but to get out of the back of it and seeing almost 850 fixtures complete was such a success.

For nearly all our matches being played, especially in the winter, made it such a memorable year for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Cheshire Winter League was established 20 years ago and Helliar noted that the competition still intrigues clubs to this day who want to continue their tennis during the colder months.

"We're continually trying to give back through the club and get more clubs and people involved," he said."

"Because it's a mixed league as well that's very unique and unusual for the tennis leagues in our area which is a real point of difference for us and is really fun."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Speaking at the event, President of the LTA Sandi Procter, said: "The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

"I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable."

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA