Leah Williamson admits to injury anxiety in build-up to Euro 2025

Leah Williamson | Getty Images

England captain Leah Williamson has had to shake off injury anxiety as she readies herself for the Euro 2025 opener

England captain Leah Williamson admitted to feeling anxiety in the build-up to Euro 2025 after missing the last World Cup but is now ready for the challenge of France.

The 28-year-old defender suffered an ACL rupture in the April before the 2023 tournament in Australia, forcing her to miss England’s run to the World Cup final.

Now fit and straight off the back of European success with Arsenal in the Champions League, Williamson returns to captain the side in her first major international tournament since the injury, and can finally let go of that niggling worry with kick-off imminent.

“I’ve probably held some anxiety up until this moment because I wanted to be here, I wanted to be with the team and I wanted to experience another tournament with England,” she said.

“Being away from home is special when you come to another country to represent your country. I’m taking everything in - it’s a bit different to England in 2022.

“I’m excited but also so much has changed so I’m intrigued.”

In just her second major tournament, having first travelled to France for the 2019 World Cup, Williamson captained the Lionesses to their first major tournament trophy,

In 2022, she formed a formidable defensive pairing with Millie Bright in a tournament during which her reading of the game meant she won the ball more than any other player despite making no tackles.

With Bright absent in Switzerland, it is Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood who will partner Williamson at the back, creating a new dynamic in the England defence.

“Physicality is the main difference. Millie is blessed in ways that people like me and Alex are probably not so we have to talk in different ways,” explained Williamson.

“Alex is an exceptional ball player, she sees things that not many do. She’s always at such high performance. When you play next to someone like that she demands so much of herself and naturally of you too.

“Her experience and everything about Al, she’s one of my best mates so I have a good time playing but she’s also one of those players that you don’t want to let down.”

But those partnerships are not the only thing that have changed. Since her ACL, Williamson has not only added a Champions League title to her CV, but built invaluable experience in an ever-involving women’s football environment.

She was just 25 at the last Euros, and though this summer’s competition in Switzerland will represent only a third major tournament outing, Williamson has become part of the fabric of Wiegman’s squad.

Now it is her that younger players like Grace Clinton, Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Park who are experiencing their first tournament with England look to for advice.

“The game has changed a lot since the experienced members played their first, like the whole landscape of women’s football so we have to take that into account when we speak to them,” she said.

“It’s giving them as much freedom to enjoy the experience but know that they’re ready to perform and make their mark on the pitch.

“I would never want anyone to be so anxious it consumed them but we’re here and ultimately the main focus is on the pitch.

“And from being out on the training pitch everyone’s focus is football first.”