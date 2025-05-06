Leeds United's squad showed off the Championship trophy.Leeds United's squad showed off the Championship trophy.
Leeds United promotion parade: Fans celebrate Premier League return in city centre

Rahmah Ghazali
Rahmah Ghazali

2 minutes ago

Leeds United’s promotion parade turned the city centre into a sea of white, yellow and blue as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate the club’s return to the Premier League.

The jubilant scenes followed Leeds’ dramatic Championship title win at the weekend, sealed in stunning fashion by Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. The goal snatched the title from Burnley’s grasp and ensured Daniel Farke’s side lifted the trophy at Home Park.

On Sunday (May 4), supporters flooded the city for an open-top bus parade that brought Leeds to a standstill. The mile-long route stretched from City Square along the Headrow, through Boar Lane, New Market Street, and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane, each road packed with fans waving flags, flares, and chanting in celebration.

Here are some of the pictures taken during the celebration as published by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United fans out in force along The Headrow for the title celebrations

Leeds United fans out in force along The Headrow for the title celebrations

The Leeds United parade goes down Boar Lane and is watched from The Griffin

The Leeds United parade goes down Boar Lane and is watched from The Griffin

Leeds was absolutely packed with celebrating fans.

Leeds was absolutely packed with celebrating fans.

Leeds United's squad showed off the Championship trophy.

Leeds United's squad showed off the Championship trophy.

