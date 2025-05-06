The jubilant scenes followed Leeds’ dramatic Championship title win at the weekend, sealed in stunning fashion by Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. The goal snatched the title from Burnley’s grasp and ensured Daniel Farke’s side lifted the trophy at Home Park.
On Sunday (May 4), supporters flooded the city for an open-top bus parade that brought Leeds to a standstill. The mile-long route stretched from City Square along the Headrow, through Boar Lane, New Market Street, and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane, each road packed with fans waving flags, flares, and chanting in celebration.
Here are some of the pictures taken during the celebration as published by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.