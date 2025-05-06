The jubilant scenes followed Leeds’ dramatic Championship title win at the weekend, sealed in stunning fashion by Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. The goal snatched the title from Burnley’s grasp and ensured Daniel Farke’s side lifted the trophy at Home Park.

On Sunday (May 4), supporters flooded the city for an open-top bus parade that brought Leeds to a standstill. The mile-long route stretched from City Square along the Headrow, through Boar Lane, New Market Street, and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane, each road packed with fans waving flags, flares, and chanting in celebration.

Here are some of the pictures taken during the celebration as published by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

1 . leeds untied Leeds United fans out in force along The Headrow for the title celebrations | National World Share

2 . Griffin The Leeds United parade goes down Boar Lane and is watched from The Griffin | Handout Share

3 . PROMOTION PARADE - Leeds United's promotion parade was attended by more than 150,000. Police say there were just three arrests for minor public order offences but they are making enquiries into separate incidents that left two men with serious injuries Leeds was absolutely packed with celebrating fans. | National World Photo: Steve Riding Share