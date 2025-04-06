Léo Bergère makes first T100 podium on debut

James Mitchell/T100

Olympic bronze medallist Léo Bergère was basking in the Singaporean sun after clinching his first T100 podium on debut.

In hot and humid conditions, with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Celsius, Bergère revealed how his bespoke training set up helped prepare him for the heat. "At the moment, it’s winter in France, so I had to train indoors, in a special room where we put on a heater and a device for humidity as well," he said.

"I was doing this for 1-1.5 hours every day for 2 weeks before flying to Singapore. Being prepared is mandatory but it's still hard to make it to the finish line. It’s really nice to have a break from the winter in France, and come to a warm place."

Bergère was hot off the mark in Singapore, holding fast in the chase pack on both the 2km swim and 80km cycle to enter T2 with a two-minute deficit to the leaders. The 28-year-old overtook Jelle Geens, Mathis Margirier and Rico Bogen to soar into second with just 6km to go and cement his place on the podium.

It was an incredible surge of power that Bergère admitted came at no mean feat. “I’m feeling better now that it’s over," he said. "It hurts a lot in these conditions, but to be honest, I enjoyed the race, the course and the people on the side of the course cheering for us, that was a great atmosphere.

"The experience was great. When you have a good race, you keep really good memories." Bergère's previous experience in the country came at the Super League Final in 2019, where he finished just outside the medals in fourth.

This time round, the T100 debutante made it count with a podium finish to create lasting memories of Singapore. He added: "I’ve been to Singapore once in 2019 to race a shorter distance event, and I enjoyed it a lot as well. I can’t wait for the next time in Singapore."

The second season of the 9-leg T100 Triathlon World Tour starts in Singapore this weekend. Watch the world’s best female and male triathletes race live on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, or on PTO+ from anywhere. The women start at 0715 UK on Saturday 5 April; the men start at 0815 UK on Sunday 6 April. More information at www.T100Triathlon.com