Nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott is in hospital in Switzerland.

The former jockey Lester Piggott is currently in hospital in Switzerland.

The Newmarket trainer William Haggas, who is married to Piggott’s daughter Maureen, told Sky Sports Racing on Sunday that the record-breaking former jockey is currently in a hospital on the continent.

Piggott, 86, is widely regarded as one of the greatest flat racing jockeys of all time and many since have imitated his style.

Often called the ‘Long Fellow’ Piggott was known on track for his competitive personality, keeping himself thirty pounds under his natural weight and he was also seen on occasion not sparing the whip on horses.

Nine-time Derby winner was in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year.

The 11-time British flat racing champion jokcey retired from the sport in 1985 and was convincted of tax fraud in 1987, sentenced to three years in prison.

What has been said?

Haggas told Sky Sports: “I believe he is in hospital and I think Maureen is going over tomorrow to see him. Jamie, his son, is there today.

Piggott in 1963 at Lingfield Park

“He’s battling a bit, but he’s a tough man. Hopefully he’ll pull through and get home as soon as possible.

“All we can do is train plenty of winners and keep him amused, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I don’t think he thinks about what he’s achieved, but he loves the adulation that he gets every time he steps out into a public place.”

Who is Lester Piggott?

Born in Wantage in 1935, Piggott began racing horses when he was 10-years-old and his first win came when he was just 12 years old at Haydock Park.

By the time he was in his teens, he was a racing sensation and rode his first winner to the Derby on Never Say Die in 1954, aged just 18.

He then went on to win eight more on Crepello in 1957; St Paddy in 1960; Sir Ivor in 1968; Nikinsky in 1970; Roberto in 1972; Empery in 1976; The Minstrel in 1977 and Teenoso in 1983.

Piggott had a solid fanbase after his numerous wins and did much to expand the popularity of horse racing beyond the narrow class-based origins of the sport.

In total, he had nearly 4,500 career wins and won the 200 Guineas five times; 1000 Guineas twice; Epsom Derby nine times; Epsom Oaks six times and St Leger Stakes eight times.

Piggott was awarded an OBE in 1975 for his services to the sport but this was later stripped after he was convicted of tax fraud.

He served 366 days of his three year sentence in prison.

Lester Piggott illness

In 2007, Piggott was admitted to an intensive care unit in Switzerland after suffering from a recurring heart problem.

His wife, Susan Armstrong, said that his condition was not life-threatening. He later attended Royal Ascot in the same year and the Epsom Derby.

Two years later, Piggott was also in attendance at the Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival.