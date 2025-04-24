Lewis Hamilton to open new trading card store in London

Double SPOTY winner Sir Lewis Hamilton just needs one more to equal Sir Andy Murray's record three titles. | Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will be on hand to open a first-of-its-kind store in London this week.

Fanatics Collectibles' first-ever permanent global flagship store will officially open on April 25th on the iconic Regent Street, with sports fans and collectors treated to a range of exciting soon-to-be-announced activities and celebrations to mark the official opening of the store.

The focus of the much-hyped store will be sports and entertainment trading cards and trading-card games, featuring Fanatics Collectibles’ brands, including Topps, Merlin, Match Attax and Bowman. Last year Fanatics Collectibles also secured the exclusive trading-card rights to the Premier League, with product launching in time for the 2025/2026 season.

David Leiner, President of Trading Cards at Fanatics Collectibles, said: “The countdown is on, April 25th marks the opening of our incredible new space on Regent Street.

“This will be more than a store, it will be the home of the hobby, a hub for collectors and fans to unite, share, and experience collecting in new and exciting ways.”

The store will span 803 square meters (8,647 square feet), and gives collectors a one-of-a-kind experience seven days a week.

The visual centerpiece is a central display of the rarest and most desirable cards, all with a giant suspended circular screen above.

The flagship store will offer exclusive products and have thousands of unique items, inclusive of single cards, retail boxes and high-end hobby releases.

It will also see community-building events from monthly trade nights, kids rip events, athlete signings and appearances, partner activations and grading drop-off.

While the store will focus primarily on trading cards, other items will be sold, including apparel, memorabilia (signed kits, jerseys, balls and other equipment) and trading-card supplies.

Celebratory events and activities will take place across the store’s opening week, with high-profile personnel from the worlds of sport and entertainment set to join the action and mark one of London’s most exciting retail moments of 2025.