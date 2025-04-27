Lewis Hamilton opens new flagship Fanatics Collectibles store

Lewis Hamilton opens the new Fanatics Collectibles flagship store on London's Regent Street alongside Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and President of Trading Cards David Leiner | imagecomms

Thousands of fans queued outside to watch the seven-time Formula 1 world champion launch Fanatics’ first-ever permanent flagship store alongside CEO Michael Rubin, who believes the collectibles market is set to sweep Europe.

Lewis Hamilton delighted huge crowds in London as he cut the ribbon to officially open the new flagship Fanatics Collectibles store on Regent Street.

Hamilton signed an exclusive one-of-one trading card after touring the store, before stopping to sign items for fans waiting to be one of the first inside.

The store, which opened its doors to the public for the first time on Friday, contains a wide range of rare and sought-after collectibles, from trading cards to signed memorabilia, and offers a place for fans to purchase, trade, and even livestream.

“Lewis is one of the most iconic athletes in the world,” said Rubin. “To have him help us cut the ribbon and open the store, it is a big moment for us.

“It is not about this store; it is about the statement we are making on what hobby shops can look like and what they can be.

“London is such a great hub, so many people come through the city and to be able to have them come see these incredible cards is amazing.”

American billionaire Rubin transitioned Fanatics into the collectibles market in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength after initially acquiring rights for the NBA and MLB.

Fanatics’ stable of rights has expanded to the NFL, WWE, UFC, Formula 1 and most recently the to the Premier League – with its exclusive trading cards set to launch in the next few months.

The London store contains a studio for livestreaming and content creation and a central ring display, which is home to some of the rarest trading cards in the world.

Speaking exclusively in the new store, Rubin revealed his love of collectibles stems from his very first business deals as a child – but insisted the collectibles community has something for everyone, of all ages and backgrounds.

“I was a huge collector as a kid,” he said. “From age eight to 12, it was one of my main side hustles.

“I didn’t start collecting again until we got back to the business in 2020, but I have become a big art collector in the last couple of years, a big card collector. It is such a fun hobby, you learn so much from it.

“This is for all ages; it is for everybody. I met Emma Roberts for the first time in my office six months ago, she has become a giant collector. That’s not who you think of as your stereotypical collector, you think of kids.”

The shop will be open seven days a week and stocks a wide range of Fanatics collectibles, including the new UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 stickers ahead of the start of the tournament in June.

The store is also home to in-store exclusive items, including Match Attax Madness and limited-edition Regency cards, that are only available until 1 May.

David Leiner, President of Trading Cards for Fanatics Collectibles, added: “It was fantastic to see Lewis officially open the doors of the first-ever permanent Fanatics Collectibles Flagship store.

“We have enjoyed a week of exciting celebrations culminating with this moment, but this is just the start!

“Now that we’re officially open for business, we’re looking forward to welcoming collectors, fans, and the wider sport and entertainment community into the Home of the Hobby.”