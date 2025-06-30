Lewis Hamilton tips Aryna Sabalenka's rival to clinch rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth behind Charles Leclerc at the Australian Grand Prix

With the race for this year’s Wimbledon women’s title wide open, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his pick for the Grand Slam crown.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A day after finishing fourth at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton answered the million-dollar question in a video shared by Ferrari on Wednesday. The Ferrari driver said he is closely following the women’s singles tournament at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Keeping an eye on the women’s singles event at the All England Club, Hamilton shared that he is rooting for Coco Gauff. “I’ll be watching the women's (tournament) and I hope Coco Gauf (wins),” Hamilton told a Ferrari team member when asked for his Wimbledon pick. It has been six years since Gauff became the youngest player in the Open era to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon. Gauff is now heavily tipped to win the tournament for the first time in her impressive singles career.

Gauff chases rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gauff has arrived at the Wimbledon Championships after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 French Open final. The US superstar has headlined three Grand Slam finals. She also won the 2023 edition of the US Open. When it comes to Wimbledon, Gauff has failed to cross the fourth round of the prestigious tournament. The 21-year-old is aiming to become the first American since Serena Williams to lift the famous trophy. Tennis legend Williams won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2016. The second seed is chasing a Channel Slam (winning Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year) at Wimbledon. Williams was the last American to accomplish the feat in 2002 and 2015.

Sabalenka enters 2nd round; Jabeur retires

World number one Sabalenka marked her Wimbledon return with a win in the first round, while two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur retired after struggling physically in London. "I'm super happy to be back, to be healthy and to compete at this beautiful tournament," said Sabalenka, who Gauff outclassed 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 at the Roland-Garros final in Paris. Gauff will meet Dayana Yastremska in the 1st round of the Grand Slam on Tuesday.