LGBTQ+ tennis players celebrate and compete at the Pride in Tennis Cup

Over 50 players headed to Newport to take part in the Pride in Tennis Cup in a celebration of LGBTQ+ tennis players

By Joshua Dawson

LGBTQ+ tennis players were brought together from across Britain for a weekend of competition and celebration at the second annual Pride in Tennis Cup in Newport.

The event, run by Pride in Tennis, the LGBTQ+ network for tennis in Britain, and hosted by Tennis Wales, took place across the weekend of 8/9th March and saw more than 50 players from eight clubs come together at Newport Tennis Centre to take part in two competitions.

Ollie Neale of Southsea Topspinners triumphed in the Rally Allies Trophy, beating runner-up Mahender Pal of London’s F.A.S.T. to the title.

That competition is a rotational doubles event for more advanced players where individuals, representing their clubs, compete in a series of doubles matches.

While in the Pride in Tennis Cup, local favourites the Cardiff Baseliners claimed victory, consigning defending champions F.A.S.T. to the runner-up spot.

The team event saw eight teams of beginners and improvers compete across two groups of four, with group winners and runners-up progressing to semi finals and lower placed teams entering a consolation draw.

Also taking part were the North London Lobsters from London, Manchester’s Northern Aces, the Bristol Breakers, the Geordie Grandslammers from Newcastle, and the Weegie Whackers from Glasgow.

These clubs are part of the Pride in Tennis network, the LGBTQ+ network for tennis in Britain.

Simon Johnson, CEO of Tennis Wales, highlighted the importance of events like the Pride in Tennis Cup, saying: “It was a pleasure to be able to work with Pride in Tennis to host the Pride in Tennis Cup here in Wales.

“Events such as this are vital in helping to show people from LGBTQ+ communities, as well as other underrepresented communities such as those from different ethnic or underserved communities, that tennis is a sport for all.

“We’re proud to have worked with Pride in Tennis on this event, and look forward to further collaboration to open up the sport in future.”

The network seeks to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in tennis and, through its Rally Allies programme, funded by the LTA Tennis Foundation.

It works with the LTA, LEAP Sport Scotland, and tennis venues across the country to provide education to support and celebrate tennis players from LGBTQ+ communities.

Alfred Wong, Vice-Chair of Pride in Tennis said after the event: “Events like the Pride in Tennis Cup create further opportunities for safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ communities to feel more included and foster a greater sense of belonging.

“With over 50 players from across the country coming to Newport to take part, it’s been a great success, and I want to thank Tennis Wales and the staff at Newport Tennis Centre for helping us to put on such a great event.”