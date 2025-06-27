Lilli Ives Campion relishing opportunity of home Rugby World Cup

imagecomms

Lilli Ives Campion is just 21 years old but she knows that the opportunity to play at World Cup on home soil will likely not come around again.

The Red Roses second row made her first Test start for England during the Guinness Six Nations and is part of the 42-player squad that is currently preparing for the 2025 World Cup.

She is the youngest forward in the squad, with the likes of Abbie Ward, skipper Zoe Aldcroft and Rosie Galligan among those who are battling for places in her position.

With that level of competition for places, the intensity in training is ferocious and Ives Campion is desperate to ensure she does everything in her power to make the final squad that will look to win the World Cup for the first time since 2014, with the final set to be held at Allianz Stadium on September 27.

She said: “It’s been pretty intense, probably one of the most intense things I’ve done so far. But there is a real sense of togetherness so when it does get tough, it’s really nice as a group that we can come together and battle through. We’ve been really tested a few times now, so it’s been good.

“That decision (over selection) will happen but it’s what can I do between now and then to put myself in the best possible position to be picked for that squad? You have to be where you are and embrace that and then that is the bigger picture. Whatever will be, will be. I need to go out there and do my best, whatever that looks like, whether it is gym or training.

“I remember watching the World Cup in Ireland in 2017 on TV at home. It was the first time I think I’d ever watched women’s rugby on TV. I was playing but just for my local club, I didn’t really know anything about rugby at that point. The thought of a home World Cup is so incredible and such a rare opportunity. The impact it is going to have on the game and girls going forward is incredible so I’d love to be involved in that.”

Ives Campion, who plays her club rugby for Loughborough Lightning, has enjoyed a rapid rise, going from playing for England Under-20s last summer to being part of the England squad that triumphed in WXV at the end of last year.

That came after she had made her Red Roses debut in a warm-up match against France, with Ives Campion then making a first start against Italy earlier this year as England won a seventh successive Six Nations title.

It proved to be her only appearance in the tournament, with Ives Campion then taking on a different role of helping her teammates prepare for the remaining four matches, but she is trying to take as much as possible from every training session with her more experienced colleagues.

She added: “That (Italy game) was incredible. Coming into that week, I was super excited and I think it’s actually quite nice to start a game. You have nerves with the anthem but the minute the ball is kicked, you lock into the game rather than on the bench, you can sit and watch the nerves just build up and build up.

“My role post-Italy was very much prepping the team, how can I best perform that role for the team? I really embraced that over the few weeks. I feel like I learn a lot. When you see the competition in my position, I’m still only 21 and I have so much to learn. So to have eight weeks like that, it’s really important to learn.”

Those lessons were learned and it is now a case of trying to put them into practice to earn a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

