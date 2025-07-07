Fara Williams was in attendance at Central Park in Newham alongside fellow Lioness Nikita Parris | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Williams is England’s most capped player having featured 172 times for the Lionesses

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Lionesses’ legend Fara Williams believes grassroots football and the women’s game in the UK is unrecognisable from when she started her career with Chelsea more than 20 years ago.

The most capped England player of all time, who made 172 appearances for the Lionesses, began playing football on her local estate before being scouted by Fulham. Williams was speaking at one of the first Big Football Days powered by The National Lottery, a free FA initiative to introduce as many women as possible and girls to football while the Women’s Euros are taking place. Thanks for National Lottery players £6bn has been invested into grassroots sport over the last 30 years – changing the game for women’s and girls’ football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is to celebrate EURO 2025 this summer and to increase female participation, with clubs being asked to open their doors to host a Big Football Day during the month of July. The day will bring the community together and people can pop down to their local clubs to get involved in female taster sessions for all ages, match screenings, fun football festivities and more.

“I would have loved to have had this opportunity, to be amongst young girls as well and have an experience like this,” the former Everton and Reading player said. “There was nothing like this for me at this age, there is an under six girls team playing, so to think they are starting that young and to think that the Lionesses have created that legacy from winning the Euros in 2022, it is massive.

“These opportunities I would have loved and without the funding of the National Lottery, they do not get these opportunities. Football, I keep saying it, is becoming a more expensive sport to participate in now so having the funding behind them and the opportunities is fantastic.”

Battersea-born Williams was speaking in Newham, only a few miles from where her own football journey began. The Big Football Day saw a festival atmosphere with small-sided games the central focus but hair braiding, temporary tattoos and a DJ were also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day began at AFC Leyton – one of the UK’s biggest and most successful independent women’s football clubs. AFC Leyton has built everything from scratch, becoming a shining example of grassroots success and a proven talent pipeline, with players progressing to the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Spurs and London City Lionesses.

The afternoon continued at Central Park in Newham for a festival-style Big Football Day event, hosted by The FA and supported by The National Lottery. The fun spirit was something that particularly appealed to Williams who has fond memories of playing against boys in the football cage on her estate.

She added “It is about finding your place and it is important they get the opportunity at various levels. So many parents want their kids to be the next Russo or Leah Williamson or whoever it might be.

“For some of these girls it might just be about something fun to do, a safe space for them and a place to make new friends. For me it is really important that they have an opportunity to do what they want to do and not be pushed to do something maybe parents want them to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA’s National Development Manager for Women’s and Girls’ Pathways, Alice Kemspki said; “Big Football Day is one of our key activations across the women’s and girls’ game to try and use the major tournament and harness the moment to drive participation locally and in the grassroots game. We have 200 plus clubs across the country opening their door to women and girls' doing a Big Football Day powered by the National Lottery in their own areas.”

The FA’s Big Football Day, powered by The National Lottery, will run throughout the Euros events to encourage more women & girls to get into football. Thanks to over £6 billion invested into grassroots sport by National Lottery players, the game is growing stronger from the ground up. For more info visit: //englandfootball.com/bigfootballday