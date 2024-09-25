Lionesses legend Chapman relishing Wembley reunion with USA boss Hayes

Chapman was speaking at a KickX community event on Monday in Addlestone | Chapman was speaking at a KickX community event on Monday in Addlestone

Katie Chapman is wrapping her head around the idea of rooting against Emma Hayes ahead of her Wembley reunion in November.

One of the most decorated players in the English game, ex-Chelsea captain Chapman helped spearhead the Blues’ rise to supremacy under the tutelage of Hayes, lifting the club’s first WSL title as well as two FA Cups between 2014 and 2018.

Her DNA is also interwoven into the Lionesses, earning bona fide icon status during her 16-year stint with England, earning 94 caps which included a European Championships final in 2009.

As such, Chapman will experience mixed feelings when former boss Hayes, now at the helm of the USA, returns to home soil for the first time to take on her beloved England in a hotly-anticipated Wembley friendly on November 30.

“I'm sure it will be quite strange, with her obviously being English and being in the English game and then managing the USA as an English manager,” said Chapman, speaking at a KickX community event on Monday in Addlestone. “But listen, it's football, isn't it?

Chapman was joined by Theo Walcott at the KickX event

“I think sometimes you put all that aside. We support clubs and then we play for other clubs. It’s that sort of relationship, so I think she'll get her head down.

“Emma's a winner. She'll want to win, irrelevant of it being England. But I'm sure it'll be an exciting game.”

Chapman made over a century of appearances under Hayes, first teaming up during a brief spell at Chicago Red Stars in 2010 before spending the twilight seasons of her glittering 22-year playing career in her ranks at Stamford Bridge.

And while some fans may feel that Hayes left Chelsea high and dry after over a decade in charge, Chapman expresses no bitter sentiment towards Hayes for upping sticks to the States.

“I think it was the right move for her,” she added.

“She did an amazing job at Chelsea over the 12 years she was there. She built the club from bottom to top. I think she'd won every domestic trophy there was going and I think the next step from that is to manage the national team.

“The opportunity for England wasn't there and the USA one cropped up probably at the right time for her. I'm sure she's glad she took it.”

Hayes has quickly stamped her mark as a serial winner in the USA hot seat, leading the nation to Olympic gold at Paris 2024 to end a 12-year drought without topping the podium.

Chapman fully expects Hayes to excel on the international stage, even if that is at a detriment to the Lionesses’ future World Cup hopes.

“She's done a great job,” she said. “Emma's built her experience over a long period of time. “I think one key thing that she's really, really good at is looking after people and making sure that the person is okay before the football. That gets her to where she needs to be.

“I think with the US team, she took on a young squad. She left some big names out of the squad [at the Olympics].

“She's good tactically, she knows what she's doing, and if she can relate and get the players on the right page and buying into what she's doing, she’s got the job done.”

As England look to gain an edge over the most successful national team in women’s football history, they may turn to their strong Chelsea contingent within the Lionesses, who may know Hayes’ secrets.

The likes of Lauren James, Millie Bright and Niamh Charles all staples of Sarina Wiegman’s side and will know exactly how Hayes operates - something which could be reflected in how England play against the States when the sides meet at Wembley.

While some may see England’s inside knowledge on Hayes as her potential kryptonite, Chapman is instead convinced that it will all come down to how things go on the day.

“I don't think you ever know what you're going to get for a game of football until you watch it and it starts and it starts unfolding,” she said.

“Yes, a lot of the players know how Emma works, but Emma's really good at hiding those things too so we'll have to wait and see.

“It depends on lineups and who's playing, and the USA obviously are coming off the back of a gold medal going into these games, so I'm sure she's going to want the team to have the winning mentality.”

Chapman joined former England star Theo Walcott as they hosted a community event in Surrey on Monday at the innovative football venue, KickX arena.

The former Arsenal, Southampton and Everton forward Walcott has also become an investor and official ambassador of KickX – the world’s first indoor hybrid football arena.

Local players from community groups and teams were in attendance and took part in games and challenges with the England stars, and the players in a Q&A with questions from the audience.

Kirk Ritchie, head of marketing and partnerships at Surrey FA, said: “It is brilliant to be working in partnership with KickX to offer our members the opportunity to enjoy a new format of football.

“I tried TeqBall, and it’s both addictive and incredibly enjoyable. KickX’s commitment to expanding participation in all forms of football aligns perfectly with our mission to grow the game and ensure that everyone can take part in the game we all love."

